Which is Pakistan’s richest political party in 2020?

According to the Pakistani Electoral Commission (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the richest political party in Pakistan with an estimated net worth of up to 325.3 million rupees. The ECP released details of the assets of 82 political parties in Pakistan on Monday. The commission has registrations from 125 parties.

Imran Khan, party leader and Prime Minister of Pakistan, said the PTI had received no funds from banned groups.

Pakistani People’s Party (PPPP) parliamentarians announced a bank balance of 160 million rupees, of which 13.5 million rupees were donated.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that its spending exceeded the revenue. The party incurred an expense of 200 million rupees compared to 15.5 million rupees in 2018-19.

Foreign financing proceedings against PTI

It is worth noting that proceedings against PTI for receiving foreign funds have been initiated. PTI’s founding member, Akbar S. Babar, filed the case in 2014, claiming that nearly two million US dollars of illegal foreign funds have been collected through two offshore companies, and to hundreds of hundred channels from the Middle East to PTI accounts. Employees were transferred ‘. He also claimed that the foreign accounts used to collect funds were kept secret from the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP.

The case became relevant in the recent political context when opposition parties apparently failed to achieve their goals through a long march led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Analysts believe that the opposition now wants to put more pressure on the government by creating a context in which it can influence the ECP and the courts. In this regard, some media factions create unnecessary hype to create a narrative as if PTI was funded by the Jewish lobby or another anti-Pakistani force.

Supreme Court landmark

It should be noted that the Supreme Court already discussed the issue of foreign funding in detail in its 2017 judgment on a petition by Pakistani leader of the Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Hanif Abbasi, requesting the disqualification of Imran Khan would have.

SC Bank, headed by former Supreme Judge of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, referred the case to the ECP on December 16, 2017 for an investigation. A distinction was made between a party with “foreign support” and a party with “prohibited funding”.

The ruling stated that it is the duty of the EKP to verify the accounts of political parties against the touchstone of Article 6 (3) of the PPO in the light of Article 17 (3) of the Constitution.

PML-N lawyer Akram Sheikh had claimed that PTI is an “externally supported” political party within the meaning of Article 2 (c) (iii) of the 2002 Political Parties Regulation (PPO) because it receives prohibited contributions under Article 6 has (3) of them in accordance with Article 17 paragraph 3 of the Constitution.

Mr Akram had argued that despite the ECP’s position outlined above, Imran Khan personally issued certificates within the meaning of Article 13 (2) of the PPO stating that PTI does not receive funds from prohibited sources, which means that this is not an externally supported political party ,

The PML-N lawyer wanted the Imran Khan court to be disqualified because he was not being honest and honest. “These certificates contain incorrect information about the facts, and therefore the interviewee (Imran Khan) has proven to be not ingenious, fair, honest or amusing. He can therefore be excluded from, or elected to, his or her electoral office under Articles 62 (1) (f) and (g) and 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution, ”he said.

However, in its judgment, the Apex Court found that the PTI was not established or organized by a government or political party in another country, or is affiliated or connected with a government or political party in another country, or receives financial or otherwise Help from a government or political party from a foreign country.

Rather, the claim is that PTI received a financial contribution and / or part of its funds from foreigners, as not only are the directors of PTI USA LLC American citizens, but contributions from individuals and the approved companies have also been collected from foreigners.

Foreign supported political party

The judgment found that under the 1962 law, a party created or organized on behalf of a government or political party in another country was a “debt-financed” party. or is associated with a government or political party of a foreign country; or receives financial or other help from a foreign government or political party.

She said that the federal government will make such a declaration by notification if it believes that a political party is a foreign-backed party, or has been founded, or is acting in a manner that compromises Pakistan’s sovereignty or integrity or yields to terrorism Official Journal.

The court also found that “the federal government will submit the matter to the Supervisory Committee within 15 days of making a statement pursuant to paragraph 1, the decision of which to make such a reference is final. If the Supreme Court upholds the statement against a political party under paragraph 1, that party will be dissolved immediately. ”

What happens if the party receives prohibited funding?

The court had stated that any donation or donation that is prohibited under the PPO should be confiscated in the manner prescribed for the benefit of the state.

It also referred to the relevant law, which stipulates where the ECP decides that contributions or donations accepted by political parties are prohibited under Article 6 (3) of the party and, after giving the opportunity to be heard , they order to be confiscated in favor of the state that is deposited in the state treasury or in the sub-fund.