When is VR big enough for Xbox?

In a podcast interview recently given by Microsoft Xbox boss Phil Spencer, he commented on his earlier comments, saying that “nobody” is asking for VR support for Xbox. In this last interview, he went on to explain that it is essentially not large enough yet, and hopes that it will be “child’s play” for them, but it is not currently in the “equation”. You can read the full interview here at Gamertag Radio.

Sony continues to push VR as we move closer to launching the PS5 based on the relative success of the original PSVR and other major players in the market such as Oculus, Valve, HTC, Pimax and others from Facebook. The VR industry is certainly able to continue growing. However, Microsoft currently doesn’t seem to agree with this, as evidenced by the promise of support for Xbox One X and the relatively lackluster debut of Windows Mixed Reality headsets in recent years.

So the question is: When exactly will VR be big enough for Xbox (and Microsoft) to really start taking care of it? Will that happen by the end of 2020 or by 2021? Or will it be longer?

