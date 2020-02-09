When is the release date for ‘the Nether update’ from Minecraft?

The next major update for Minecraft has been officially called the “Nether Update,” and it is the first time the Nether has received any meaningful change since the first Halloween debut in 2010. With the first snapshot released to the public, players are now getting just the many new functions and improvements that Mojang makes. However, an important question remains with everyone: when will the Nether Update be officially released? This is what we know.

When does ‘the Nether Update’ come out for Minecraft?

Although we do not yet have a definitive release date for the Nether update, Mojang has announced their general plans to the public. On Minecon 2019, Mojang pledged to release the Nether update in Minecraft in the first half of 2020. Since the Buzzy Bees update was released to the public on December 11, this gives Mojang the right to keep its promise for about six months. where to make it.

Mojang has also just released the first snapshot with some of the changes in the Nether Update for the Java edition of Minecraft, with a little bit of what we can expect.

Snapshots for major updates can appear 3 to 4 months after the current release date to give Mojang enough time to polish, tweak, and repair before the public gets hold of it. From this one can speculate an early to mid summer release later this year. Hopefully Mojang will release more concrete information, the closer we get to the current date. When that happens, we will update you as humanly as possible!

Are you enthusiastic about the Nether update for Minecraft? When do you think it will come true? Sound out in the comments below!