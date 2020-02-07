WhatsApp Payments receives approval from the Indian government

WhatsApp payments are initially limited to only 10 million users

WhatsApp has promised to comply with the guidelines for data localization

WhatsApp has been launched in India in 2018

After two years of speculation and discussion, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) governing body for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has finally approved the introduction of WhatsApp Payments, but gradually.

According to a Business Standard report, payments from NPCI are made a few days after the Reserve Bank of India starts. As for the gradual launch, WhatsApp Payments can initially only offer its services to 10 million Indian users. However, the platform is granted a full rollout once other outstanding compliance points have been deleted.

However, Inc42 could not independently review the report.

The Business Standard report also states that WhatsApp Payments has assured RBI, NPCI and other regulators that the data localization standard is being strictly followed, which was one of the main reasons for the delay in implementation.

The start fight of WhatsApp Payments

The UPI-based WhatsApp Payments have been tested since 2018. Since then, however, the platform has struggled with competitors, government agencies, and other regulators.

In February 2018, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, expressed some concerns about security and privacy at WhatsApp Payments. He also accused WhatsApp of unfairly entering the digital payment markets. Sharma added that the platform operated by Facebook violates the rules of NPCI and intentionally limits the services to WhatsApp users.

Paytm co-founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s tweet from February 2018

In July 2018, WhatsApp announced that over 1 million users are testing their digital payments platform, WhatsApp Payments, with the help of ICICI Bank. The company also announced that it will expand its services to more users with the help of NPCI and banks.

Before this could happen, WhatsApp’s fight with the Indian government over data localization policies had already begun and the company had to shut down. WhatsApp resumed its beta test in July 2019, hoping to launch the digital payments platform by the end of 2019.

Beta test for WhatsApp payments from July 2019

However, this did not work either because NPCI returned the WhatsApp report for final approval. The UPI governing body asked WhatsApp to make changes to its data localization policy to get final approval.

Before this could happen, the launch of WhatsApp Payments had a major impact on the Pegasus spyware incident. With the spyware attack, the Indian government began to question WhatsApp’s security measures to handle sensitive items like digital payments, which delayed launch even further.

As a new journalist, Kritti continues to research the real world. She currently works as a journalist at Inc42 and likes the art of multimedia storytelling. Reach her on (email protected)