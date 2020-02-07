What you need to know about the George Old Car Show

The 24th George Old Car Show will take place on February 8 and 9, 2020 in P.W. Botha College, Union Street in George.

This event is considered the highlight of most people’s calendars, especially car enthusiasts.

George Old Car Show 2020

The George Old Car Show is organized by the Southern Cape Old Car Club and takes place every February.

Here, the participants have the opportunity to explore the exhibition of a large selection of oldtimers, oldtimers and classics, new car models on the market, oldtimer tractors, motorcycles, stationary engines, modified cars and street rods as well as a large selection of handicraft stands. and much more. Michael Lindt and Onbekend also appear this year.

There will also be a special exhibition of bakkies. The Task Force 1957 GMC 100 Half Ton and the Ford Ranchero are two must-see beginners on the Bakkie display.

The Scocc was founded by a group of enthusiasts who are passionate about the continued preservation of the South African transportation industry and its history, with a special focus on historic vintage and veteran vehicles, motorcycles and motorized agricultural equipment from the past.

More about the Scocc

The Scocc was founded in June 1988 in George in the heart of the Southern Cape Garden Route, where members continue to have the privilege of enjoying the best of what nature has to offer as well as our old motor vehicles.

In addition to the Old Car Show, the Scocc organizes and hosts a number of other events attended by car enthusiasts. These events include, but are not limited to; Races, time trials, short and long excursions, social get-togethers and events that, for example, are the subject of technical discussions in which experts and experts exchange their knowledge and experience with members and members present.

Ticket details:

Tickets are available online at Computicket.