What you need to know about the Cape Town Pizza and Pasta Festival 2020

The Cape Town Pizza and Pasta Festival for 2020 is back! The event is said to offer an explosion of cheese and Italian desserts, coupled with a 360-degree view of Table Mountain, Granger Bay, the V&A Waterfront, and Cape Town Stadium. Here pizza and pasta lovers can enjoy a day full of cheesy delights, live music and family entertainment with some of the best Italian restaurants in Cape Town.

Cape Town Pizza and Pasta Festival 2020

The Cape Town Pizza and Pasta Festival will take place on February 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Fort Wynyard, Green Point.

February 8, 2020 also marks International Pizza Day, so there’s no better way to celebrate! It is said that before World War II, pizza was little known outside of Italy or Italian immigrant communities. And so this cheesy disc went from a cultural niche dinner to the star of the show wherever it appears! And it will be no different at this festival.

What to expect:

The Cape Town Pizza and Pasta Festival offers live entertainment with ShenFM, Liam Culbert, Chico Muya and Playground Twins. Children under the age of 13 have free admission and there is a spring castle, paintball, quads and a life-size fortress to explore. In addition, the event is dog-friendly.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA is reported to be attending the festival with its own booth. They will also have plush toys that they can give away for donations.

There will also be a live demonstration of Stormers vs Bulls rugby game at the festival.

Tickets include bunker tours to a 300-year-old military base.

Ticket details:

Tickets are available online from web tickets or from any Pick n Pay for R100 to R120.

Note: It is reported that no outside food is allowed into the venue. Due to the limited options for cards, the organizers recommend festival visitors to bring cash, as there are no ATMs on site.

