What is the life of a SA expat under quarantine?

A South African expat who lives in China amid the deadly outbreak of the corona virus says the South African community there is afraid and unsure of what lies ahead.

30-year-old Jordan Hill, who works as an English teacher in Jiangsu Province and is only four hours from the virus’ epicenter in Wuhan, has been in quarantine since late January.

He had decided to stay in China during the school holidays and shortly afterwards the virus broke out.

“I decided not to go on this vacation. And it was a decision I regret. The streets began to close within a few days. Public transport was shut down if necessary. Security and medical checkpoints across the city, province and even across the country and, as we have seen, even flights to and from China have been canceled.

This photo, taken on January 28, 2020, shows an employee in protective clothing cleaning the floor of a medical waste treatment facility in Yangzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province, after the virus broke out in Hubei’s city of Wuhan. – A virus that is similar to the SARS pathogen has claimed 132 lives since it surfaced in a market in central China’s Wuhan city and has spread worldwide. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

Quarantined life

Speaking to TheSouthAfrican, Hill said he had been locked up in his apartment for weeks and that when he left, his temperature needed to be checked almost everywhere.

“I isolated myself from pretty much every human contact. I stay away from public places and only leave my apartment if absolutely necessary. In this case, I wear a mask and gloves and take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection.

SA Expat Jordan Hill.

“I regularly wash my hands so often that they actually dry out. I also keep up to date on all current issues and the situation of the virus in my city and in China as a whole. “

Hill says the school he works for has dropped out of school and many of his students are also in quarantine.

“I don’t work. There is a possibility that at some point we will continue to work from home via online courses, but I am still waiting for confirmation, and this can vary between schools,” he said.

“I miss my little students and just hope that they are all safe during this time.”

He said he got used to isolation and made sure he was supplied with supplies.

“What I have experienced is definitely not a lack of food. People are afraid, expats are evacuated and have left their lives here for the time being. This is a decision they made based on their situation. However, I have everything I need and I will wait for this thing. Netflix, PS4, Essen. Sorted. “

This photo, taken on February 2, 2020, shows sculptures with face masks in a park in Huaian in the Chinese province of Jiangsu, in the midst of a virus outbreak that originated in Hubei’s provincial capital, Wuhan. – The death toll from China’s coronavirus epidemic surpassed 360 on February 3, increasing global concern about government outbreaks and border closures for Chinese people. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

SA is still free of corona viruses

The coronavirus broke out in January and at the time of publication had claimed 636 lives, 31,161 of whom were infected.

No cases of the virus have been reported in South Africa despite several fears.

A flight from China landed in Cape Town last week, much to the dismay of the South Africans. Experts have warned that an outbreak on local soil would “paralyze” the health care system.

“The South African expat community in China is actually scared,” he said.

Hill, a British South African resident who has lived here most of his life, said that the British embassy had promised to send help if the situation worsened, but had given less support to its South African counterparts.

“As far as I can tell, the South African embassy has not provided as much support. I belong to a South African WeChat group in China and their offices indicate that they are afraid and want support from their South African embassy. “

China’s response “huge”

Hill said the response from the Chinese government and its officials was impressive.

“In just 10 days, China has done an incredible job of building 1,000 bed clinics and restricting local public transportation across regional networks. From what I can see from my apartment block, Chinese officials have made tremendous efforts to help resolve this pandemic. You deserve our support and our positive wishes. “