What is the biggest challenge for the Supreme Judge of Pakistan?

The cases pending before the Supreme Court have reached their highest level for the first time in the country’s history. According to a 14-day disposal report, 42,927 cases were pending at the Apex Court by January 15. The pending civil proceedings are increasing significantly as 23,793 petitions and 9,332 appeals are still pending.

This rapid increase in the number of pending cases is the biggest challenge for Pakistani Minister of Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who has been making it difficult for the executive authorities to suffer maladministration, illegal appointments and interference with state property in recent weeks.

His predecessor, CJ Asif Saeed Khosa, managed to implement judicial reforms to improve the criminal justice system in the eleven months of his tenure. As a result of his efforts, the 25-year deficit in criminal proceedings pending before the Apex Court has almost been eliminated. However, the Apex Court has yet to develop a strategy to reduce the number of civil proceedings. The President of the Supreme Court of Justice, Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, expressed concern about the highest number of pending cases and said that many high-ranking lawyers are complaining about the poor case management system as there is no urgent solution.

Read more: Model courts that restore public confidence in the judiciary?

A large number of cases are pending before Pakistani courts. In his opening speech, the former CJP expressed a keen desire to deal with pending cases when he remarked: “I would also like to build some dams, a dam against undue and unnecessary delays in judicial investigation, a dam against reckless litigation, and a dam against false witnesses and testimony, and would also try to clear a debt, the debt of pending cases that must be decided as early as possible. ”

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, author of “Judging With Passion”, with a clear head and sharp eyes to find facts from a pile of legal documents. Presented in front of him, overwhelmingly could not decide. of pending Supreme Court cases even higher expectations of him than Pakistan’s Chief Justice. pic.twitter.com/fzKgjD0hsT

– Mehmood Farrukh – Another lens (@ mehmoodfarrukh1) January 2, 2019

Experts believe that the HK in all four provinces in the country must focus on the process of selecting and training judicial officers to ensure that justice can be done quickly. In addition, the main problem is pressure on the lower courts due to a variety of pending cases.

It is important to note that, according to the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (L & JCP) as of November 30, 2017, a total of 1,873,085 cases were pending before all of Pakistan’s highest and lower courts, the Supreme Court ruled 38,071 to Cases pending November 30, 2017.

Read more: Decomposition of model criminal courts in Pakistan

All five Supreme Courts have 293,316 cases pending. Lahore High Court (LHC) has 147,633 cases pending. The Sindh High Court (SHC) has 93,404 undecided cases. the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has pending 29,525 cases; The Balochistan Supreme Court (BHC) has 6,510 cases pending decisions. and the IHC has 16,244 pending cases.

Appearance of #judiciary in #Pakistan! As of September 30, 2018, approximately 1,810,745 cases were pending before the country’s courts. Only the Supreme Court had more than 40,000 cases to rule – 2,367 cases for each judge in the Court! pic.twitter.com/jkJTADMQuH

– Aftab Alam (@ aftabalam_77), November 25, 2018

In addition, according to the report, district judges, additional session judges, senior civil judges and civil judges face an enormous dependency on 1,541,119 cases. Although Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is small compared to Sindh, his district judiciary has more than twice undecided cases.

Punjab District Justice has 1,187,076 pending cases; the district justice of Sindh has 99,820; The district judiciary of KP has 204,209 cases. Baluchistan District Justice has 13,009 cases, and Islamabad District Justice has 37,005 cases available.

Read more: Model dishes: How does a silent revolution change its course in Pakistani justice?

Legal experts argue that judges should ensure quick legal proceedings, but it is not humanly possible to handle such a large number of cases. There is therefore an urgent need to appoint new judicial officers. At the same time, the experts believe that the selection process should ensure competence, since the initial process of the cases before the lower courts is very important when collecting and framing evidence.