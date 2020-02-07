What is Dolby Cinema? | Trusted reviews

Dolby Cinema is a first-class film experience that combines Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos into an experience that offers the best in sound and image.

It is part of a series of premium formats designed to spice up the film experience and to compete with other premium formats in IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX.

What is a Dolby cinema, how does it work and what can you see?

A brief history of Dolby Cinema

The first Dolby cinema was the Bioscopen cinema in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, which was installed in 2014. The Cinesa La Maquinista in Barcelona, ​​Spain followed shortly afterwards.

By 2019, the number of locations had increased to 225 worldwide, with locations in the United States, Europe, Russia and China.

A film mastered in Dolby Vision and dubbed in Dolby Atmos is considered a Dolby Cinema film (a list of streaming titles).

But there is more to what Dolby Cinema represents as an experience.

What is Dolby Cinema?

The Dolby Cinema experience is based on the three pillars of Dolby: seeing (Dolby Vision HDR), sound (atmosphere) and design (environment).

Dolby Vision increases the difference between the brightest white and the deepest black on the screen for better contrast, really deep black levels and a smoother and more vivid picture.

This is done by increasing contrast and brightness that go beyond what a typical cinema can do. When using two Christie 4K laser projectors, the brightness is increased to 108 nits, while the contrast – the difference between black and white areas – explodes in a ratio of 1,000,000: 1. In comparison, a more conventional cinema can offer 48 nits of brightness, while the contrast is only 2000: 1.

The projection system also supports area formats and frame rates. This makes it one of the few places where you can watch High Frame Rate (HFR) content, but not necessarily with optimal resolution. For example, Ange Lee’s Gemini Man was shown in 3D at 120 frames per second, but only with a resolution of 2K.

2K – 2D at 120 fps, 60 fps, 48 ​​fps and 24 fps

2K – 3D at 120 fps, 60 fps, 48 ​​fps and 24 fps per eye / projector

4K – 2D at 48 fps, 30 fps and 24 fps

4K – 3D at 48 fps, 30 fps and 24 fps per eye / projector

Dolby Atmos is an object-based surround sound system that attaches to speakers on the sides, behind the screen and in the ceiling. Each sound is called an object and there can be up to 128 individual sounds (or objects) in a mix.

10 channels are reserved for the base level, with the remaining 118 being used as audio objects that can move up, down or to the side within a sound hemisphere. This creates an impressive audio experience where you can hear the rain from above or the noise of an airplane as it passes.

The number of speakers required depends on the screen size. There are usually around 64 speakers, but an auditorium the size of Odeon Leicester Square needs 400 speakers.

The final pillar is design, and it’s about controlling all the variables that could negatively impact the experience.

This means that all viewers have clear lines of sight to the screen. No light may be reflected on the screen and the noise level may be kept below NC25, otherwise this can lead to problems.

The seats are also covered with premium options (including reclining options) so that the audience can enjoy the film with maximum comfort.

Where is the nearest Dolby cinema in the UK?

With more than 200 locations around the world and another 200 in the pipeline, although that sounds like a lot, it’s been largely moved to the United States, where there are around 130 Dolby Cinema locations.

There are four in the UK so far. London has Odeon Luxe Leicester Square: Odeon Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park, ODEON Manchester Trafford Center and ODEON Luxe Birmingham Broadway Plaza.

A total of seven more three are on the way. Dolby has not specified which locations to develop. However, given the spread and positioning of the existing venues, we expect a location in the east of England and possibly even in Scotland.

What can I see in Dolby Cinema?

Since its inception, over 250 films have been released in the format, including Oscar-nominated films such as “Joker”, “Once Upon a Time”, “Ad Astra”, “Little Women”, “Ford vs. Ferrari” and “1917”.

In 2020, over two dozen titles will be released in the format, including Birds of Prey, A Quiet Place: Part II, the next James Bond film in No Time To Die, Fast & Furious 9, Wonder Woman 1984, Top Gun: Maverick, Last Night in Soho, Godzilla against Kong and Morbius.

