West Virginia legislation would make civil disobedience to gas pipelines a crime – Raw Story

Industry-drafted legislation (HB 4615) that would cause civil disobedience against a pipeline or other fossil fuel projects, a criminal offense is committed by the West Virginia legislature.

The House of Delegates Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the legislation at 10:30 am.

Eight of the nine HB 4615 co-sponsors have collectively received $ 48,050 in campaign contributions from oil, gas, electricity and railroad interests.

Tracy Cannon of Hedgesville, West Virginia leads a coalition of civilians against the Mountaineer gas pipeline that runs through the Eastern Panhandle. She plans to take the five-hour drive to the state main building in Charleston for Monday’s hearing and has set up a Facebook event page.

“The Critical Infrastructure Protection Act would silence those of us who monitor and protest pipeline projects and other gas infrastructure,” Cannon said. “Leaders in Charleston worked to force the pipeline and the Rockwool plant on us here in the Eastern Panhandle, against fierce resistance.”

“Now the legislator is trying to criminalize protests against civil disobedience against gas infrastructure for one to three years and / or a fine of $ 1000 or more. The bill would also criminalize “conspiracy” by organizations that sponsor civil disobedience and impose a fine of $ 5,000 or more on organizations. Such fines can cause small environmental groups to go bankrupt. “

“West Virginians value their rights to freedom of expression and association as granted to us under the Constitution. We will not insist that the legislator takes away these rights. “

The Intercept reported last year that US fuel and petrochemical manufacturers, a powerful lobbying group, have played a role in drafting similar legislation that has been introduced in more than 20 states.

“In June, Derrick Morgan, a senior vice president for federal and regulatory affairs at AFPM, spoke at the Energy & Mineral Law Foundation conference in Washington, DC, explaining the role his trading group played in criminalizing protests, “the Intercept reported.

“James G. Flood, a partner in the lobbying practice of law firm Crowell & Moring, introduced Morgan as” closely involved “in drafting model legislation distributed to national legislators across the country. Attendees at the event received copies of the model bill , the so-called Critical Infrastructure Protection Act, distributed through the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative non-profit organization that serves as a hub for lobbyists to write template legislation that is then sponsored by affiliated national legislators with ALEC. ”

In West Virginia, Sierra Club made a statement stating that the proposed legislation would “lift citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of expression and freedom of association.”

“This law aims to protect rich fossil fuel companies from criticism and protest,” the group said. “The companies protected by this legislation are the same ones that conquer the land of West Virginia through eminent domain interventions, build messy infrastructure destined to fail, and leave the taxpayers of our state with the dangerous mess and economic ruin Now they want to punish people who protest against pipelines on their own country, and those who speak out about the damage to their health, their families or their future. “

“There are already laws protecting the infrastructure, and these companies have all the money they need to buy their free speech. This bill is intended to silence and punish those most harmed by the excesses of these companies and the infrastructure they impose on our country. We oppose this handout to the gas, oil and coal industry at the expense of our rights. It’s bullying, it’s unconstitutional and it’s non-American. “