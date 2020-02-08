West Coast Eagles send Josh Kennedy ahead to fly high in 2020

West Coast ahead Josh Kennedy participates in his longest preseason in three years and admits that he is flying his 15th AFL season ahead.

The appearance of the vice-captain on the training course with the main group in early December was a welcome surprise for supporters after years of Kennedy starting late due to post-season operations.

Kennedy, 32, tries to prove the doubters wrong after some experts wrote off the Coleman medalist after a poor finish of the season, kicking 19 goals in his last 10 games.

The entire attacker, who was featured on social media this month in a debilitating one-on-one with fellow veteran Will Schofield, said he was in better time at this time of the year than since 2016.

“I had no surgery at the end of last year, probably the first time in about three years,” Kennedy told SEN.

“I was able to start the first day and step through it a bit. At this time of year I usually have the feeling that I am trying to hunt to get fit for games and that race for the first round.

“At the moment I have the feeling that I am interfering with what they have given us. The body feels good. We have managed it here and there.

“It is good to do a full block of preseason.”

Kennedy, who has kicked 611 goals in 243 games, said the preseason has changed since he started, with teams training smarter and not harder.

“As we take more leave, we get more stuffy things in our training instead of just running,” he said.

“It sometimes gets difficult, especially when you have those one-on-one exercises with a backman like Will Schofield.”

Kennedy admitted that he was enthusiastic to play alongside key company Tim Kelly, who he thought would be part of both Eagles midfield and the front line.

“He’s so dynamic in midfield and the way he moves the footy and he’s able to find it a lot,” he said.

“When he’s forward, he plays like a striker, that’s what you want in midfielders, so it’s pretty exciting.

“He has had a great preseason so far, he fits in perfectly and the boys love him. He’s pretty silky with the skills, so it’s pretty good to let him beat you in 50. ”

