Webb Simpson dishes on his equipment, why a Scotty Cameron putter made his first round at Augusta National extra special and the bottle of wine Patrick Reed still owes him

Webb Simpson captured the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week with a bag that is ready for a professional – that is, for the amateur. Simpson uses five metalwoods and his iron set starts with the 5-iron. One of its hybrids is a graphite shaft, the other steel. The 2012 US Open champion spoke to Golf Digest Equipment Editor E. Michael Johnson (and Andrew Tursky of Golf Magazine) about his thoughts on the USGA and R&A call to stop distance, why the bright sun in Phoenix a switch to his driver and why Patrick Reed owes him a bottle of wine.

The recent announcement by the USGA and R&A that they feel that distance should be stopped. What do you think about that?

It is now very important in the golf world. The USGA and R&A have done a lot of research. They think equipment technology is the reason that distance has increased, but that does not give players recognition for the hard work they do in the gym and their knowledge of the swing. Trackman also helped. But fans and viewers want players to get far. There are many ways to win at this level, not just distance. Boys from the university are taller than the previous generation, but I am never asked for distance in pro-ams. Our game is as good as ever. The solution is not to limit the distance. It is an asset to the PGA Tour. Extending courses is also not the answer and there are so many indications for that. The U.S. Open in Erin Hills was won at the age of 16 under the longest race he had ever held. Six holes on Pebble played over par at 411 yards or less (editor’s note: five holes played at 404 yards or less over par; six holes played at 428 yards or less over par). Make the fairways 8 to 10 meters narrower, grow up rough and you can even make greens smaller. You have not only made the course more difficult, but you have also reduced the amount of money needed to keep it.

How did you adjust the adjustable hosel for your driver? Is it just neutral or is it in a different environment?

I change it all year round. For example, I put it pretty close to the Presidents Cup and in Hawaii, but then a day before Phoenix (for the Waste Management Phoenix Open), with the bright sun, I could see part of the face shining. I have adjusted it to be more square to get rid of it. To be able to do that with one or two clicks is like magic.

You have two older hybrids in the bag. Why do those hybrids appeal to you?

I actually have a steel shaft (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100) in my 23.5-degree hybrid. It went too far with the graphite shaft, so on the 2016 PGA in Baltusrol I went to a steel shaft that was cut down a bit to reduce the distance and gain more control like a 4-iron. No matter how good the technology comes out, I can’t get it out of my bag. I also think that many amateurs need a 3 and 4 hybrid because they are so easy to hit.

We spoke last year and you said you had done some driver / axle combination tests and decided on a 46-inch Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5 X. Now you have the Mitsubishi Tensei AV 65TX. What has caused that change?

Your body can change throughout the year. You can become stronger or you can become weaker. Sometimes a club or a shaft can cycle outside for me where I need something else. You may not drive it as well as you want and you know you probably are, but sometimes you try another axis for a bit of an exchange and just change something else to change the momentum. In front of me I sat in a 46-inch shaft to get longer, but then it came to the point that it just felt too long and I went back to 45.25 inches and that’s where I’ve been for a while. I no longer see myself changing my height. I can swing as hard as I want without losing control. There are many nuances to get fit, but being fit is so important. I see equipment in these pro-ams and know it’s the wrong club for them.

With all golf ball options and prototypes, how do you decide which golf ball model to play and Patrick Reed has made a ball change after he has played with you, right?

Just like wedges, I have to watch the golf ball perform under a few different circumstances. I have to see how it performs through the bag, what wedge shots do, short game shots around the green, flown shots and off the tee is a little less important than my iron shots. I tried one of the prototypes, Pro V1 Star, I believe. It ran slightly more than the 2017 Pro V1 that I play. The year I won the Players, 2018, I tried it in a Tuesday practice round. I hit a shot at 16 in the wind and according to my calculations my 4 hybrid should land on the front of the green. I hit a solid shot and it landed eight meters short. So my takeaway was immediately that the ball was spinning too much and I will not use it. Although I didn’t use it in the end, it was good for me to exclude that option.

As for P Reed, I blame Paul (Simpson’s caddy, Paul Tesori) for this. We play Greensboro last year and P Reed normally hits that nice draw, but his ball looked a bit funny in the air – a bit low and falling out of the sky. We realized that it was less spinnier and firmer than my ball, and Paul suggested that he use my ball, the 2017 Pro V1. We gave him a dozen balls for Sunday and he shot 63 with a bogey on the par-15 15th, then he goes the next week and wins The Northern Trust. That shows how important a ball can be for someone’s game. He played a Titleist, just not the right one for him. He still owes me a bottle of wine for that switch. I told him it should be fun. I haven’t received it yet.

When you started playing golf, what was the first club you really wanted as a child?

The first club I remember was really cool and I loved it. It was a Cobra Baffler 7 wood. It was a persimmon with rails at the bottom. That was my favorite club. I kept that club in my bag for as long as I could. But for me and my friends, the club we always watched was Scotty Cameron putters. When Tiger won the 1997 Masters with the Cameron with the Teryllium bet, that was all I could think of until Christmas. I remember it was $ 300 at the time, which was astronomical at the time. I didn’t get it for Christmas, but in February I went to Augusta National for the first time. They had it in the pro shop and I begged my father to get it for me. He said if I fired 76 or better, he would get it for me. I’m 8 at the last hole and I’m not going to shoot 76, so I tell him that the last hole is a driver, 3-wood for me and when I make a birdie, you get me the putter. He said for sure and I hit 3-log driver on the Sunday pin six feet to the right of the hole – and I missed. I was so shocked. I think he could tell that I was so upset about this putter that I would forget my whole day at Augusta National. On the drive to Raleigh we stop at a gas station and he asks me to take something out of the trunk and I go into the trunk and there is the putter. That was the biggest day of my life at that time.

