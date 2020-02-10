Webafrica sale – that’s how much money the company wants

Webafrica was up for sale in 2019 With the help of Standard Bank, the company has so far not received an offer that it wanted to accept.

Webafrica was founded in 1997 by Matthew Tagg as a web hosting company and is one of the largest Internet service providers in South Africa with around 60,000 customers.

The most valuable asset is the 35,000 fiber customers who have attracted the interest of many South African ISPs.

The DSL and landline LTE customer base is considered less valuable due to the high churn rate of LTE subscribers and the fact that DSL is being discontinued.

With all ISPs trying to quickly expand their subscriber base to benefit from cost savings and economies of scale, most of the major players in South Africa were interested in signing a deal with Web Africa.

However, there was a big difference in the price these ISPs were willing to pay and how much Web Africa was looking for.

Most ISPs estimated Web Africa between 70 million and 20 million rupees, but the company would sell no less than 300 million rupees.

Web Africa is becoming profitable

When Webafrica started looking for potential buyers last year, the company lost money – it had a hard time making a profit.

However, this changed after Webafrica migrated from Internet Solutions to its own infrastructure provider in collaboration with a number of parties, including Echo Service Provider.

This step significantly reduced Webafrica’s network costs, which helped the company to become profitable.

Although this profit does not nearly justify a valuation of Rand 300 million, it shows that the company is on the right track.

This may be one of the main reasons why Webafrica CEO Tim Wyatt-Gunning is able to maintain his 300 million rupee price and not receive any lower offers.

The focus remains on the growth of the company

Wyatt-Gunning had previously told MyBroadband that Webafrica had not been sold, and “Webafrica’s owners remain the same in all aspects.”

All industry feedback suggests this is still the case, and Wyatt-Gunning told MyBroadband this month that he has no comment on the company’s valuation or financial condition.

“We continue to focus on the rapid, exciting growth of our business,” he told MyBroadband last year when the sale became public.

According to industry speculations, there is still some interest in the ISP, but the retail price of R 300 million remains a major hurdle.

