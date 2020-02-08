Weather forecast, warnings and UVB index for all South African provinces, February 9, 2020

Weather data from the South African Weather Service. For a detailed forecast of your province, click here.

warnings:

None.

Watches:

Severe thunderstorms are expected in the southwestern Free State and in the far eastern half of the North Cape.

Special weather information

None.

Gauteng: Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with occasional showers and thunderstorms, but isolated in the south.

UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga: At times cloudy and cool to warm with morning mist wafts along the embankment with occasional showers and thunderstorms, which are scattered in the southeastern highlands.

Limpopo: Morning fog along the embankment, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot with occasional thunderstorms.

Northwestern province: Cloudy and warm with occasional showers and thunderstorms, which are partly cloudy and hot in the west.

Free state: Cloudy and cool to warm with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

North Cape: Cloudy with morning mist along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with occasional thunderstorms in the east, but fine and very hot in the west. The wind along the coast will be mild to moderate northwest to southwest southwest in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Fine and warm to hot in the west, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy, in the afternoon fine in the interior. Morning mist is expected along the west coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southeast to east at first, but moderate northwest to north of Cape Columbine.

UVB Index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the northwest, otherwise cloudy and warm with morning drizzle in the southwest. Occasional thunderstorms can be expected in the north. The wind on the coast is fresh to strong in the east and becomes moderate to fresh in the north in the late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm, but cool along the cliffs with rain along the coast and occasional showers and thunderstorms in places in the north. The wind on the coast is moderate to fresh to the northeast and in the afternoon to the southeast.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning mist over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, but warm in the north with occasional showers and thunderstorms. The wind on the coast is moderate to northeast

UVB Index: Low