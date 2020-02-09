Weather forecast, warnings and UVB index for all South African provinces, February 10, 2020

Weather data from the South African Weather Service. For a detailed forecast of your province, click here.

warnings:

Heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding is expected in the eastern half of Limpopo and in the cliffs and lowveld areas of Mpumalanga.

Watches:

Heavy rainfall is expected over the extreme northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, leading to local flooding.

Special weather information

None.

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool, but warm in the north, with possible showers in the early morning, otherwise occasional thunderstorms in the afternoon.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Mpumalanga: Covered and cool with occasional rain showers and thunderstorms, but scattered on the embankment. In the Lowveld, where it will be warm, heavy rain showers and thunderstorms can be expected.

Limpopo: Cloudy and warm with occasional showers and thunderstorms, but widespread in the east.

Northwestern province: Fine and warm to hot, partly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Free state: Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm, partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

North Cape: At first cloudy in the west, where morning fog can be expected, otherwise fine and cool, but warm to hot in the interior, partly cloudy in the east with occasional showers and thunderstorms in the northeast. The wind on the coast is moderate to fresh in the south.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy over the central to eastern part, first with morning drizzle over the Overberg, otherwise fine and warm to hot, in the afternoon partly cloudy on the south coast. It will be cool in the far southwest. The wind on the coast is moderate south to southeast, but fresh in the west and southwest.

UVB Index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm. The wind on the coast is fresh to strong from east to south.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm with occasional showers east of the Kei River. The wind on the coast is fresh to strong from east to south.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning mist over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with occasional morning and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The wind on the coast is moderate from south to southwest.

UVB Index: Low.