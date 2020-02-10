We do not sell SABC 3, 5FM and Metro FM – SABC

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has contested reports that it will sell SABC 3, Metro FM, 5FM and Good Hope FM as part of radical changes planned for the state broadcaster.

“SABC was alerted to an Inside Politics African Narrative article published on February 4, 2020, which claimed to have exclusive access to a document entitled” Repurposing the State-Owned Enterprises as Instruments for Economic Growth “” said the SABC.

This items states that state broadcaster SABC 3, Metro FM, 5FM, and Good Hope FM are selling and could end commercial broadcasting as part of the government’s proposed radical overhaul.

“Due to the potential uncertainty that this information may cause, SABC believes that it needs to be clarified that it does not intend to sell the assets mentioned in the article and has not had any discussions with the government on this,” said the Channel.

“As required by the Treasury and Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, SABC is carrying out a thorough process in which all assets are screened and a financial contribution taken into account, including a number of factors, including a public mandate and licensing terms. “

Not offered for sale

According to the SABC, the Board of Directors has approved comprehensive evaluation criteria for determining “core media assets”. This includes not only channels that contribute to public procurement, but also help fund SABC’s public service obligations.

“The Board of Directors has already identified assets that are not part of its core business and has drawn up a list of properties for sale that is required under the conditions of the National Treasury,” said the SABC.

“The potential sale of SABC’s media assets is associated with a much more complex decision matrix, with factors such as public interest, public mandate and SABC’s future financial sustainability being central to any decision.”

The public broadcaster denied categorically that the SABC 3, Metro FM, 5FM, and Good Hope FM media items were for sale, adding that the goal was to provide public services while being financially sustainable.

“SABC remains committed to ensuring that public service broadcasting fulfills its public service mission and is also a financially viable institution,” said SABC.

