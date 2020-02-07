We do not recognize solidarity, ICTU and NUMSA – Telkom

According to Telkom, the alliance, consisting of the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) and the South African Communication Union (SACU), is the only union to recognize it.

The company said in an internal email that The Alliance is the only recognized company in terms of organizational and collective bargaining rights at Telkom.

This is because The Alliance is the only union to meet the 30% threshold for union recognition at Telkom.

The company invited all unions who applied to join Telkom to a Section 189 consultation process, regardless of their representation in the company.

“Solidarity, ICTU and NUMSA have been invited to only participate in the current Telkom SOC Section 189 consultation process,” the company said.

“Your participation is strictly limited to this process and should not be interpreted to mean that Solidarity, ICTU and NUMSA have been granted organizational or collective bargaining rights at Telkom.”

It added that Solidarity, ICTU and NUMSA have no recognition status at Telkom and are therefore not authorized to participate in union and management interaction structures within the company.

Telkom unloads employees

Telkom is currently working on a process that will save up to 6,000 employees this year.

Telkom recently started its organized worker consultation process as part of the Section 189 process.

The company originally announced it would save 3,000 people as part of a two-step process.

The Federation of Unions in South Africa (FEDUSA) has highlighted this 3,000 Telkom employees to be fired alone in the first phase.

A further 1,000 Telkom employees were laid off in May 2020, while an estimated 2,000 employees could lose their jobs at the Telkom subsidiary BCX shortly afterwards.

Telkom has now confirmed that the reduction of 3,000 employees is planned in the first phase and that the number of job cuts has not been determined in the second phase.

Telkom blames changes in technology

According to Telkom, the savings are partly due to investments in new technologies and sources of income, especially in the mobile phone business.

She also blamed difficult economic conditions and the need for repositioning in the face of fundamental changes in the telecommunications industry.

“Telkom also saw a sharp drop in sales of fixed-line and interconnection services as customers shift to new technologies such as fiber to the home. This trend will continue, ”it says.

Telkom spokesman Noma Faku also complained that the telecommunications regulation in South Africa “was set up to discriminate against Telkom and mobile operators”.

Faku added that the planned downsizing at Telkom is necessary to ensure the future viability of the company.

