“We contacted, Tapper tried to book her” – Raw Story

During a segment on CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’, host Brian Stelter called rarely seen White House Press Stephanie Grisham for complaining that he was shunned by the unidentified cable networks and said she had been invited several times by his network and avoided them.

As the CNN host explained, Grisham is constantly present at Fox News – but nowhere else.

“She’s a lot on Fox. She was on the Hannity show on Friday,” Stelter told his panel. “She claims she was rejected by some networks, she wants in the broadcast, she’s prepared and rejected in the broadcast “

“For the record, we have contacted, we have put her back on our list this weekend, she has still not responded,” he continued. “Jake Tapper tried to book her at State of the Union – she was not available. I don’t know if she is lying or has been misinformed or whether it is strategic or not. I don’t have to make it, but for clarity, the invitation is valid. “

