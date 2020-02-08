Water Meters and Cattle Tracking – How the Internet of Things Can Help South Africa

In South Africa, the IoT industry can not only offer more comfort and productivity to households and businesses, but also help to overcome costly challenges such as crime and infrastructure degradation.

More and more devices, household appliances and general devices can communicate with each other in different ways.

Portable technical devices such as watches, headphones and even clothing are experiencing tremendous growth worldwide, and devices such as intelligent cameras, speakers, displays, sensors, refrigerators, heating and air conditioning systems are becoming increasingly popular.

These devices form the so-called Internet of Things (IoT), a system of interconnected devices that is supported by ever-increasing broadband availability and is expected to fully exploit its potential with the introduction of 5G.

MyBroadband spoke to SqwidNet, a leading provider in the IoT sector in South Africa, about the state of the IoT in the country and what to expect this year.

Intelligent water meter

Smart water meters are particularly helpful in South Africa, where water scarcity has been a major problem in recent years.

After the Zero Scare Day in Cape Town in 2018, many parties are interested in intelligent water solutions.

“National water shortages combined with increased water tariffs are generating widespread interest from municipalities, commercial property managers, residential buildings and even private homeowners,” said SqwidNet.

These systems can help detect leaks and save significant gallons of the valuable resource if problems are identified at an early stage.

“Water meters can now send data to the cloud from anywhere in the country with a battery life of up to 10 years and at affordable prices,” said SqwidNet.

SqwidNet announced that an even greater acceptance of the technology is expected in 2020.

Asset tracking and security

Another area where the Internet of Things has proven to be popular is asset tracking, SqwidNet said.

SqwidNet uses Sigfox’s Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology. This uses less battery and can communicate over longer distances than Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

“The Sigfox technology behind the SqwidNet network provides a simple and robust method of asset tracking that can visualize both high quality and low value assets that previously could not be actively tracked.”

“We see explosive growth in the local asset tracking industry, both in the area of ​​stolen vehicle recovery and in fleet management and logistics.”

SqwidNet expects surveillance of fixed assets such as manhole covers, telecommunications equipment and electrical infrastructure to increase, which could help reduce theft or improve the prospect of recovering stolen goods.

However, the pursuers are not limited to lifeless objects.

“Personal GPS trackers are also becoming increasingly popular locally, as some devices have been developed specifically for pets,” said SqwidNet.

“We’re also beginning to deploy commercial animal tracking and surveillance solutions, and retailers are keen to monitor core systems such as industrial refrigerators and HVAC systems.”

“In the security industry, we see large-scale commercial acceptance by industry leaders as well as extensive activity by newcomers who offer innovative solutions to market sectors that have traditionally not been served adequately,” added SqwidNet.

5G functions

The introduction of 5G network technology could further improve the capabilities of IoT systems, said SqwidNet.

“When deployed on a commercial scale, 5G will be a critical component to unlock high-bandwidth, high-bandwidth IoT applications such as real-time video streaming and analysis,” it said.

“4G networks already play an important role in this regard, but 5G networks will be required to meet the forecasted needs for this type of application.”

However, SqwidNet assumes that acceptance of 5G in South Africa will be minimal in 2020.

“However, the deployment of 5G-compatible IoT hardware is likely to lag behind network deployment, and it is unlikely that significant quantities will be deployed in 2020.”

SqwidNet stated that this has no impact on the current implementation of IoT systems in the country.

“However, most IoT applications do not require high data rates and instead have to be able to send some messages a day or a week at a low price and with battery life of several years.”

“In this regard, the SqwidNet network is a perfect addition to 5G networks because it reliably fulfills less latency-sensitive IoT requirements with low power consumption and at the same time releases valuable licensed radio spectrum for critical high-speed applications for which 5G networks were developed.”

Read now: Tracker defends “illegal” 21-year contract with SAPS