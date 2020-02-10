Watch the best Romcoms of the 2010s on Showmax this Valentine’s Day

Catch the big sick, the crazy rich Asians, the playbook with the silver stripes, the bridesmaids, the train accident and much more on Valentine’s Day at Showmax.

The Great Sick | 2017

Pakistani-born comedian Kumail (Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani from The Twilight Zone and Silicon Valley) and student Emily (Emmy nominee Zoe Kazan from Olive Kitteridge) fall in love, but fight as their cultures collide. When Emily falls ill with a mysterious illness, Kumail is forced to face her lively parents, his family’s expectations and his true feelings.

Nanjiani wrote this classic with his wife Emily V. Gordon based on their own love story. “A classic boy meets girl, girl falls into a coma, boy and girl write an Oscar-nominated film about it, in other words,” said Rolling Stone of this “true story of true love” in its summary of the 50 best romantic comedies of all time.

Oscar winner Holly Hunter (The Piano) and triple Emmy Award winner Ray Romano (Everybody Love Raymond) play the leading role as Emily’s parents.

Crazy rich Asians 2018

New York-born Rachel Chu, an economics professor, travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend Nick’s family. However, she soon discovers that they are incredibly rich and that they have a strong opinion about the “class” of people Nick would like to meet.

Based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel from 2013, Constance Wu (Hustlers) can be seen in a role nominated by Golden Globe alongside Henry Golding (A Simple Favor) and Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8), both for the Teen Choice Awards were nominated for this film. BAFTA nominees Michelle Yeoh (Squatting Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Jemma Chan (Captain Marvel) play the leading role.

Playbook by Silver Lining | 2012

After a stay in a mental hospital, the former teacher Pat Solitano moves back to his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more difficult when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with her own problems.

Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress and Golden Globe as Tiffany, Bradley Cooper was nominated as Pat for Best Actress and Robert de Niro and Jacki Weaver for Best Supporting Actor and Actress Oscar as Pat’s parents of just a handful of films to ever Oscar – Receive nominations in every acting category, ”said Decider. The two-time MTV Movie Awards winner, Julia Stiles (Save the Last Dance, 10 things I hate about you) and Chris Tucker (Rush Hour) play the leading role.

Silver Linings Playbook was written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell (American Hustle, Joy), who is based on Matthew Quicks bestseller.

Bridesmaid | 2011

Annie is an unemployed confectioner who agrees to be the maid of honor for her lifelong best friend Lillian. Though in love and broke, she bubbles through the expensive and bizarre rituals and is determined to show Lillian and her bridesmaids how far you go for someone you love.

As Annie, Kristen Wiig was nominated for a Golden Globe, while Melissa McCarthy received her first Oscar nomination as Megan, another bridesmaid. Triple Emmy nominee Maya Rudolph (The Good Place) plays Lillian, while Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Damages), Emmy nominee Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Critics Choice nominee Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) stars the other bridesmaids. Look out for Golden Globe winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Emmy winner Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union) as Annie’s love interests.

Train crash | 2015

A committed career woman who thought monogamy was unrealistic might have to face her fears when she met a good guy.

In the lead role of Amy, Amy Schumer was nominated for a Golden Globe and four MTV Movie Awards and won a Critics Choice Award. The all-star cast includes triple Emmy winner Bill Hader (Barry) and John and Cena (Bumblebee) nominated for Teen and People’s Choice as very different love interests. Oscar winners Brie Larson (Room, Captain Marvel), Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton) and Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny); Basketball legend LeBron James in a hilarious appearance as himself; and even People’s Choice winner Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) as a stroller.