Watch – Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip in a new ad

Samsung Electronics Co. gave the world its first official look at the company’s upcoming, more compact, foldable smartphone in a commercial that aired during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The short advertisement shows the square, folded shape of the device, the tiny notification field on the outside and the large widescreen display on the inside. The phone planned for the glamorous launch on February 11th in San Francisco represents Samsung’s efforts to “define a new era” words from his new mobile boss Taemoon Roh.

According to people familiar with Samsung’s plans, the device is called the Galaxy Z Flip, and Bloomberg News previously reported that there will be one special edition in collaboration with the fashion designer Thom Browne.

This more compact device is smaller and more compact than Samsung’s original foldable Galaxy Fold and uses the well-known form of flip phones, albeit in a larger format. Samsung’s commercial shows some optimizations of the camera surface to use only half of the screen, with the half-folded device acting as a stand.

According to the advertisement, the phone will be available in at least black and purple. The technology giant, based in South Korea, is also expected to launch three new phones in its flagship Galaxy S family, all of which will be launched simultaneously with the new foldable device under the Galaxy S20 banner.

Samsung has just launched its new fold during an Oscars commercial. This is one way of announcing something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif

– Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

