Watch: Generations The Legacy, last episode 55 S29

For generations tonight The legacy: Kabisi is taking advantage of a situation. Jack is put to the test to find answers. The pharmacist makes it clear who has all the cards in hand.

Watch: Generations The Legacy last episode – February 10, 2020

The latest episode appears here after it aired. You may need to refresh or restart your browser if you are using a mobile phone and do not see the episode. Episodes are available seven days after the first broadcast. Watch the episode from Friday here.

Generations Tuesday: The Legacy

Palesa gets an alarming call from her sister. Zitha has to play the only card she still has. Lesedi is doing something drastic to avoid losing her child.

What is Generations: The Legacy?

In the breakneck world of media communication in Johannesburg, Generations tells the story of lovers, arch-rivals, fraudsters, ambushers and some good people from Ezweni Communications, Mashaba Media and Siqalo Court.

A place where drama, suspense and intrigue play a leading role when you fight enemies you don’t even know you have. A place where people stop at nothing to find their loved ones, even when it comes to violence, seduction and even murder.

Where can I watch “Generations: The Legacy” episodes?

Episodes are broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:00 p.m. on SABC1, DSTV channel 191. If you can’t see the last episode airing, we’ll release full episodes of SABC. Stay with us and you will never miss an episode again.