Watch: Generations The Legacy, last episode 54 S29

Tonight on Generations The Legacy: Fikile hears something that makes her mad. Dew notices that you will be bitten if you kick a dog while it is down. The findings of Dr. Ndlovu with hypnotherapy raise red flags …

Watch: Generations The Legacy final episode – February 7, 2020

The latest episode appears here after it aired. You may need to refresh or restart your browser if you are using a mobile phone and do not see the episode. Episodes are available seven days after the first broadcast. Watch the episode from Thursday here.

Monday across generations: the legacy

Kabisi uses a situation to his advantage. Jack is put to the test to find answers. The pharmacist makes it clear who has all the cards in hand.

What is Generations: The Legacy?

In the breakneck world of media communication in Johannesburg, Generations tells the story of lovers, arch-rivals, fraudsters, ambushers and some good people from Ezweni Communications, Mashaba Media and Siqalo Court.

A place where drama, suspense and intrigue play a leading role when you fight enemies you don’t even know you have. A place where people stop at nothing to find their loved ones, even when it comes to violence, seduction and even murder.

Where can I watch “Generations: The Legacy” episodes?

Episodes are broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:00 p.m. on SABC1, DSTV channel 191. If you can’t see the last episode airing, we’ll release full episodes of SABC. Stay with us and you will never miss an episode again.