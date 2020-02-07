Watch a mother reunite with her deceased child in VR

In 2016, the seven-year-old daughter of Jang Ji-Sung, Nayeon, died of an incurable disease. Three years later, the South Korean mother was reunited with Nayeon – sort of – created in a virtual world for a documentary on television.

On Thursday, the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation shared a clip from the special documentary entitled “I Met You” on its YouTube page, with images that cut between the “real world” and the virtual one.

In the previous setting, Jang is faced with a huge green screen while wearing both a VR headset and some kind of haptic gloves. In the latter case, she and her daughter talk, hold hands and even have a birthday party complete with a lit cake.

The VR reunion is, as you would expect, extremely emotional. Jang seems to start crying the moment she sees the virtual Nayeon, while the rest of the family – the father, brother and sister of Nayeon – see the reunion unfold with somber expressions and the occasional tear.

“Maybe it’s a real paradise,” Jang said about the reunion in VR, according to Aju Business Daily. “I met Nayeon, who called me with a smile, for a very short time, but it’s a very happy time. I think I’ve had the dream I’ve always wanted.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uflTK8c4w0c

According to Aju Business Daily, the production team worked on the project for eight months. They designed the virtual park after visiting mother and daughter in the real world, and used motion capture technology to capture the movements of a child actor that they could later use as a model for their virtual Nayeon.

All that to say: the process may not be easy and the end product may not be perfect, but we now have the technology to recreate the dead in VR – convincing enough to tear their loved ones.

And the implications of this are impossible to predict.

It may have cost a whole team of experts to produce ‘I Met You’, but how far can we be from a platform on which someone can upload images of a deceased love and then communicate with a virtual version of that person? Years? Months?

And what impact does that have on the mourning process? Will seeing a loved one in VR help people find closure and continue after a death? Will some people become addicted to this virtual world and spend more and more time on it and less and less on the real one?

And will it stop with VR? Or is this just the first step to androids designed to mimic our deceased loved ones, both in appearance and in personality, as in the “Black Mirror” episode Be Right Back?

Different startups lay the foundation for that future and collect data about both living and dead, so that they can make ‘digital avatars’ of those people. Other companies are already building robot clones from real people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld9m8Xrpko0

The key to a VR reunion is a positive thing – that is, more like a twenty-first century browsing through a photo album and less like that “Black Mirror” episode – appears to be in the living person who fully accepts his loved one dead .

“Knowing that the person is gone, you accept the virtual equivalent for what it is – a reassuring remnant,” Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano told Dell Technologies in December. “There is nothing wrong or unethical about it.”

Maybe regulation is necessary. Instead of giving startups the opportunity to communicate with virtual versions of their deceased loved ones – undoubtedly for a fee – we may be able to make the technology available only to people who have been screened by a psychologist.

It is hard to say what could work because the ability to communicate with convincing versions of the deceased in VR is an unknown territory – but now that we have officially entered that arena, we have many questions that we need to answer as quickly as possible.

Editorial note, 2/07/20: This article has been updated to correct the name of the channel that broadcast the documentary.

