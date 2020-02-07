Watch a Cybert truck replacing the DeLorean in “Back to the future”

19 hours ago__Victor Tangermann__Filed Under: Advanced Transport

A YouTuber who calls himself Elon McFly has uploaded a pixel-perfect vision of what it would look like if the iconic DeLorean in the blockbuster ‘Back to the Future’ from 1985 was replaced by a Tesla Cybertruck.

The clip shows the Cybertruck accelerating to 88 km / h before traveling through time – leaving only two burning tire tracks and a curved license plate with the text “LOL GAS”.

It is a surprisingly competent fan remake that fools the eye with impressive lighting and display. The truck is also exactly what you would expect from a converted Cybertruck time machine, from the random wiring on the outside to the illuminated buttons on the inside.

It is not the first appearance of the Cybertruck in popular culture. Rapper Travis Scott has mentioned the pick-up and his electric ATV partner heavily in his December video clip for the song ‘Gang Gang’.

