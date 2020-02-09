Washington Post – Raw Story

While President Donald Trump stands for election for a slogan of “promises made, promises held,” he will have one major obstacle and convince voters: his record.

According to a new Washington Post analysis, this dynamic will be exacerbated by the budget that Trump is expected to release on Monday.

“Regarding immigration, health care, infrastructure and the deficit, the final budget for Trump’s first term will look very different from the campaign platform he offered four years ago,” The Post noted.

The newspaper noted five major campaign promises that are expected to be undermined by Trump’s budget, starting with the promise he constantly made during the 2016 campaign track.

“The border wall that he promised would be paid by Mexico is instead funded by billions of dollars in the US, and the government’s budget request to Congress is expected to search even more,” the newspaper said.

The second promise was that Trump would protect Medicaid.

“The president’s pledge to protect Medicaid from austerity measures has been repeatedly ignored because he wanted to withdraw $ 800 billion from the health program for low-income Americans for more than ten years,” the Post recalled.

The third promise that Trump has made is that he would protect Americans with pre-existing conditions.

“He is also trying to get the Affordable Care Act through the courts, despite the commitment to protect one of the most important principles: insurance coverage for people with existing conditions,” the newspaper explained.

The fourth promise that still had to be kept was Trump’s promise to push an infrastructure plan.

“During the 2016 campaign, Trump promised to deliver a major infrastructure plan, but virtually no progress has been made on this,” the newspaper noted.

The final major problem is the federal debt, which collapsed after Trump signed the Republican tax cuts for the rich into law.

“And the president’s promise to eliminate the $ 20 trillion government debt within eight years has also remained unfulfilled. Instead, Trump has added nearly $ 3 trillion to the debt in three years, and that number is expected to be alone but are rising, according to estimates from other parties. Proposals to reduce domestic programs have evaporated in massive end-of-year agreements with Congress that have increased spending limits, “The Post reported.

Trump’s 2020 budget is expected to show how many campaign amounts he has stated / failed:

– Mexico pays 4 the wall

– Medicaid is protected against cuts

– A major infrastructure plan will restore America

– The debt will be eliminated

W / @ericawernerhttps: //t.co/9CF4CyFU9u

– Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 9, 2020

