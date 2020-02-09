Warriors honor Kobe Bryant with a special shirt

Warriors honor Kobe Bryant with a special shirt

The Warriors honored Kobe Bryant with a special shirt.

Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers face each other in San Francisco on Saturday.

In preparation for the long-awaited outing, Warriors brass went a step further and created special clothing to commemorate the occasion.

The special t-shirt is a tribute to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven other victims who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 this year.

The numbers eight and twenty four in honor of Bryant, as well as the number two – the number from Gianna from her playing days.

Below the shirt has nine stars to honor the other seven victims who also lost their lives during the crash.

Finally a special Kobe Bryant NBA logo is visible on the shirt. The logo is purple and gold.

Together 💛 pic.twitter.com/A3UKvA6HTv

– Golden State Warriors (@warriors) 8 February 2020

Given the impact that Bryant had on the NBA as a whole during his playing career and the shocking nature of his death, it is really nice that the Warriors make so much effort to show respect to someone who has never even played for the organization.

The Lakers and Warriors are waiting for peaceful time on Saturday evening at 5:30 PM.

