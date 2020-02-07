Warcraft III: Reforged review – Don’t hurt other classic Blizzard games

Source: Blizzard

When Warcraft III: Reforged was announced in November 2018, more than 16 years after the release of Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, fans of the legendary series rejoiced. The aging but popular games (including the expansion of The Frozen Throne) underwent a relatively major overhaul. The intention was to release 2019, Blizzard announced a delay in the late phase that postponed the release date to January 28, 2020. No problem; Blizzard’s reputation for Polish had to be protected. The new character models, modernized graphic images and fresh cut-scenes would certainly be worth the extra wait.

Warcraft III: Reforged has achieved its delayed release and you can play it right now. Whether you want to play is another problem. Those who follow the story know that fans have bombed the Metacritic user score, which has dropped it to a dismal 0.5 (out of 10) with more than 27,000 reviews. What went wrong? What went well? I played the Warcraft III: Reforged campaigns and got scrapped in multiplayer games to see where the game is and why exactly so many people are so mad at what Blizzard has to offer here.

What you will love about Warcraft III: Reforged

Longtime Warcraft III players already know what the game is all about, and fortunately the core gameplay has not changed. Warcraft III: Reforged is still Warcraft, albeit with some fresh graphics that are undoubtedly more attractive (and accessible) for newcomers. You still need to establish a home base, collect resources from nearby forests and gold mines, train economic and military units, upgrade buildings and unit technology, push your boundaries and eventually take enemies off the map. There are day and night cycles that affect the viability of the unit and the fog of war, adding a further strategy. This is classic real-time strategy (RTS) stuff, and all fans of the genre who did not play original Warcraft III when it was released all those years ago can jump into Reforged and find something fun.

To make things extra interesting – and to distinguish themselves from other RTS giants – Warcraft III has heroes who go up one level and gain access to new skills as they gain experience. Heroes have supplies that contain items, bought or plundered while playing. Some items passively give the hero extra strength or protection, while others can be used to heal or protect nearby allies. Heroes can be raised for a prize in battle. These roleplaying game (RPG) elements that are pasted to the standard RTS base are an important part of what makes Warcraft III so enjoyable, and that is still present.

Source: Windows Central The third campaign shown here will not be shown until you have completed the campaign for it.

If you are considering buying the game and have not played Warcraft III at all in the past, the $ 30 prize is a fair admission only for the campaigns. They are spread over several races with all the missions that were originally found in Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and its expansion, Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne. They need more than 40 hours to walk through, longer if you make a point of doing all the available quests. Any game that is so good, without taking into account the remake problems, that delivers entertainment every hour for less than a dollar, is not a bad investment. Please note that you cannot open all campaigns at the same time. You must start with the Prologue or Mens campaign, where you unlock other listings when you complete the last one. This may be a disadvantage for old players, but it is much less of a problem for newcomers.

The Warcraft III campaigns are still going strong and are still worth your time 18 years later.

Blizzard has added a new difficulty level in “Story Mode” to the newcomers campaign, although the normal difficulty that I went through was simple enough for anyone who played an RTS in the past. Some map layouts have been slightly modified to fit better in World of Warcraft (WoW) science, and some units have been shuffled back and forth, but otherwise previously discussed story changes are not present.

Custom games are immediately available to play against computer or human opponents on cards made by Blizzard (think of skirmishes where you start with almost nothing and build your way), and custom games made by other players, such as tower defense, are also available for download and play. Versus mode offers ranked games against other people with just a few clicks. Multiplayer has quite a few problems (which I will discuss in the next section), but I still enjoyed being absolutely punched by Warcraft III professionals.

When it comes to image revision, I don’t mind what Blizzard has achieved. Units and buildings have a higher resolution, there is 4K support and the game clearly looks a lot more modern than before. In-game cinematics, although not nearly as impressive as what was shown in a 2018 trailer, have been reworked. Blizzard said in 2019 that it would not go entirely for the zoomed look to better match the original game, but this is still a sticky point for many fans. Regarding the general gameplay, you can zoom in to a point where the view is practically useless. A little more room when zooming out would have been appreciated; from other RTS games, it sometimes feels a bit claustrophobic.

Who yearns for the classic appearance of Warcraft III, especially because the classic customer is gone, are not completely doomed. Blizzard included a switch to switch back and forth between Classic and Reforged images. Unfortunately, the support for the ultra-wide monitor is broken and the user interface has not been reworked to enable higher resolutions. The user interface plays on a 2560×1440 (QHD) monitor and appears huge and busy in the center of the screen. With subtitles and hint pop-ups enabled, the middle square of the screen is quickly filled with information to the point where it is hard to see the action.

Comparing a screenshot of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Warcraft III: Reforged clearly shows what I am talking about. The game runs at least relatively smoothly on a mid-range gaming PC. I experienced one crash the first day and from there it was a crash-free experience. But for those who don’t have a modern PC – something that didn’t have a problem with running the original Warcraft III – there’s not much hope.

The PC requirements have taken a big step forward (leave the relatively large installation size unfulfilled) and the Reforged client has replaced the classic version. Those who are satisfied with the classic Warcraft III have been relegated to finding an old copy and playing LAN over the internet or single player matches. That’s just not enough for many people, especially if we start digging into some of the flaws that come with Warcraft III: Reforged.

What you won’t like about Warcraft III: Reforged

I’m not a die-hard Warcraft III player and I estimate more time playing Warcraft II than the sequel. That doesn’t mean I can’t see why Warcraft III fans are so upset. I imagine Blizzard is releasing a Diablo II remake with this kind of shenanigans and how I would ask for an immediate repayment. Instead of being completely remastered or completely remake, Warcraft III: Reforged is in the middle. There is a lot of recoil going on as I write this review and it is in the air whether its full power is justified. But when you move past the first sensation of playing Warcraft III again in the game, it becomes clear where Blizzard went wrong.

Character animations are often janky and stiff. The settings menu has not received an update, to the point that you still have to open a .txt file to change shortcuts (yes, that’s right). Custom games, once a major attraction for Warcraft III and the laboratory from which multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games such as Dota 2 and League of Legends were born, now all belong to Blizzard and are subject to its discretion.

Source: Windows Central I have to quit the game and tweak a .txt file in 2020?

There are no player profiles, no rankings and no competitions. Tournament mode is canceled. Ladders and clans apparently come at a later date. You cannot play custom games with players from other regions (shrink the player pool) and you cannot create or load existing custom campaigns. These are all functions available in the original Warcraft III. To start, there is a common bug in Versus matchmaking mode that makes sure that you can no longer participate in a match once one is found.

It could have used valuable feedback to improve the game.

A few days after the release of the game, Blizzard issued a statement explaining his position. Blizzard reiterated its long-term commitment with Warcraft III: Reforged, citing solutions for classic graphic versions, portrait animation bugs, and UI bugs. It is unclear whether that includes any form of scale. Leaderboards and clans are also expected to return at a certain time, with more information at a later time. This is ultimately good news, but questions remain. Why were these things not included in the launch? Why was this so much a surprise on release?

Blizzard could have been honest about the progress of the remake. It could be better for involved members of a passionate community of players. It could have used valuable feedback to improve the game. Warcraft III: Reforged is a bit of a mess right now, but at least the mess would have been expected. Along with the clear transition to a setup that does not allow any Dota 2 situation (where Valve took the MOBA idea and ran to the bank with it), Warcraft III: Reforged in this state does not appear to be a labor of love. Especially compared to Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – another classic RTS remake that received much praise when it was released at the end of 2019 – Warcraft III: Reforged is a disappointment.

Do you have to buy Warcraft III: Reforged?

Source: Windows Central

Given the hassle of Warcraft III: Reforged – including the nickname Warcraft III: Refunded – and Blizzard that actually acknowledges the outrage with automatic refunds, you probably don’t want to go for an impulse purchase.

Warcraft III: Reforged in this state does not seem like a labor of love.

I especially enjoyed playing Warcraft III: Reforged, but I should be considered casual. Others who like a story-driven campaign will undoubtedly also enjoy hours of quality content, as well as the combination of RTS and RPG elements.

Players who are looking for a nostalgic journey back to Azeroth will, however, be abandoned. Overwriting the classic client is an extra slap in the face of dedicated supporters, and I am sure many fans wish there had been no remake at all. None of these problems help Blizzard’s failing reputation and it becomes difficult to trust the company that was once praised because it took its time to polish games.

3

from 5

A patch released on February 6 has fixed some minor bugs, but there is still a long way to go to reach expectations. I hope that Warcraft III: Reforged will eventually become the game that everyone wanted, but it is up to Blizzard to continue working on the creation well after the money no longer comes in.

