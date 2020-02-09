WaPo editor – Raw Story

Together with the global climate disaster, the attack of world rights on democracy is the defining story of the past decade.

In its attacks on pluralism and democracy, world law uses the language of populism. In practice, the correct use of that term is intentionally vague. “Populist” does not mean all citizens and other people living in a certain country. Instead, it is usually a racial and ethnically exclusive movement in which the group (usually white-right Christians in the United States) is defined as the “authentic” or “real” citizens. The Other (mostly non-whites, Muslims and immigrants more generally), on the other hand, is marked as an enemy outsider and threat.

In the United States, “populist” nativism has historically been linked to white supremacy.

This is currently taking the form of President Trump and his government’s white supremacist campaign against black and brown people, here at home and around the world. The Trump regime’s efforts include changes to immigration laws designed to maintain a “white” majority, detention centers and concentration camps specifically targeted at Spanish and Latino migrants and refugees, and efforts to help African Americans and others not -white people to vote. Trump’s obsession with building a wall on the US-Mexico border is the literal manifestation of America’s long, ugly history of racist authoritarian “populism.”

Moreover, it is important to emphasize that Trumpism does not stand on its own. It is the next repeat of the Tea Party movement launched against Barack Obama, the first black president of the United States. As political scientist Christopher Parker has shown, the Tea Party movement was mobilized by white racial fear and overt anti-black and anti-brown hostility to Barack Obama, as well as a more specific belief that white Americans were somehow “replaced” and were attacked. As understood by the Tea Party – and now by Trump supporters and the Republican Party as a whole – Democrats are “traitors” who are not “real Americans.” The fact that the Democratic Party is a multiracial coalition, while the Republican Party is almost exclusively white, is central to the latter’s claims and assumptions about what it means to be a “real American.”

Public opinion and other research show that ‘white’ has long been associated with what it means to be an ‘American’. Of course, white Americans no longer have a legitimate claim to what it means to be a “real American” than do non-whites.

In total, these debates about ‘Americanity’ reflect how (white) American conservatives have spent many decades working on developing a brand name – however undeserved – as ‘patriots’ who speak and represent for ‘real America’. In this story, liberals and progressives are somehow “un-American”, not “patriotic” and therefore “anti-American”. In the Trump era, those who want a fairer, freer, and just American democracy are still struggling to shed those right-wing statements.

Questions about national solidarity, patriotism, loyalty and what it means to be a “real American” are the personal family history of David Maraniss. He is an editor in chief at the Washington Post and the author of many books, including bestseller biographies of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Roberto Clemente and Vince Lombardi.

Maraniss’ new book, “A Good American Family”, is clearly his most personal. It examines the life and experiences of his father, journalist Elliott Maraniss, who defended civil liberties and human rights against the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) and his agents during the McCarthy period of the 1950s. David Maraniss has won the Pulitzer Prize for journalism twice and was a finalist three times.

In this conversation, Maraniss reflects on Donald Trump and the threat he represents as an institution for the American presidency. Maraniss also explains how Barack Obama’s idealism and assumptions about the reasonableness and intelligence of other people left him unprepared for the rise of Trump and for the way Republicans have thrown over standards of political civilization and respect for the Constitution and the rule of law.

Maraniss also shares what he learned from his father’s life in principle and courage and his lessons for a United States where the truth itself is attacked by Fox News and the right-hand disinformation machine.

As usual, this conversation has been edited for clarity and length. You can also listen to my full conversation with David Maraniss here.

How do you understand Donald Trump’s presidency?

The whole world is now upside down. I’m not sure how to deal with it as a biographer and reporter. I am in a way happy that I don’t treat Trump daily. And I will certainly never write a biography about him because I don’t think there is much that goes beyond the obvious. Trump is just a weak, bloated, monomaniac person. Aside from murderers, if you were to choose the 200 worst people in the United States, one of our president, Donald Trump.

Trump is really a human cartoon character. How do you write the biography of such a person?

I do not know the answer. That is one of the reasons why I would never do it. There is no depth at all. The only thing you could possibly investigate is the forces that formed Donald Trump, meaning his father and his life before he reached the presidency. But if you’re looking for something inside Donald Trump, I don’t think there’s anything except incredible need. All presidents are needy. I wrote about one of the most needy, Bill Clinton. But Bill Clinton is nothing in terms of neediness compared to Donald Trump.

What about the so-called “presidential temperament?” How does the office form the man, and how does the man form the office?

The institution has not formed Trump at all. If I remember correctly, Trump promised he would be “presidential.” What a joke that was. But the question is whether Trump has exploded things in such a way that we can never go back to what it was like. Previous administrations were not nearly perfect, but there were certain expectations of presidential behavior. Those expectations have now disappeared. The presidency has not formed Donald Trump. I believe that Trump is immovable except in his own needy mind. The only circumstances that affect Donald Trump are if someone likes him or not.

By the end of Barack Obama’s second term, I was at the barber shop. As usual in the black community in the barber shop and hair salon, there was a conversation about politics. Everyone was so excited that Hillary Clinton won the presidential election. But an older gentleman there had been actively involved in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s. He said to the rest of us at the barber shop: “Are you idiots? How are you going to have a black president twice and not a Donald Trump? “Of course he was right.

I don’t know if that outcome was clear to the rest of us. That gentleman was absolutely right. Race was the American dilemma from the start of the country, and it still is. Barack Obama had a special ability to appeal to people’s better instincts. But Trump has the opposite ability to appeal to people’s worst instincts – and those worst instincts are racist.

Now Hillary Clinton was not Barack Obama. Barack naturally had his own mistakes. But in terms of dignity, intelligence, reliability and honesty, he was at the top in all those categories. That probably made people who were even more racist, furious. The entire attack on Obama began with the most racist claim of all, namely “birtherism.” Trump was at the basis of those claims and he certainly benefited from it.

Am I too hard for Obama? I was disappointed that he was not more powerful and direct about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He knew what was going on, but chose not to be more open in his intervention.

Obama played by rules that the other side was not. That has been a dilemma for the Democrats for a while. The Democrats still play by normal standards and the Republicans have only one thing in mind, and that is keeping power and holding it, period.

I analyzed Barack Obama. He grew up, came out of nowhere and out of dysfunction. He spent about nine years of his young adult life, from 17 to 27 years, really trying to find out. Who he was politically, racially, philosophically and emotionally.

I think Obama has succeeded pretty well in finding out how he can become an integrated personality. That journey helped propel him to the White House. But it also put Obama in political trouble because he more or less reasoned: “Well, if I can figure out all the contradictions that the world has thrown at me, why can’t everyone else do it?” red America and a mentality that did not allow Obama to see the full dimensions of the power used against him and his idealistic notion of humanity. This lack of understanding would lead to problems in various ways – even though Obama has a very honorable way of looking at the world.

Who is Barack Obama in his own story?

I believe that President Obama thought of himself in a heroic context. He started to think that way about himself when he started to get into politics. It was a kind of savior mentality. I have spoken with several people who know Obama and they told me that they had seen him say something like that a few times in unguarded moments.

There are so many connections between the Age of Trump and the HUAC hearings and the Red Scare. Trump and his followers believe they are on the right side of history, harassing people and attacking the rule of law and democracy. The same can be said of those behind HUAC and the Red Scare. They, too, thought they were “patriots” while destroying the lives of other Americans.

They thought that my father and people like him were betrayed. These people thought they were the “good Americans” and that my father wasn’t. My father had been a member of the US Communist Party for some time. He had also believed in racial justice and opposed the evil of Nazism and fascism. My father witnessed the problems with the capitalist system during the Great Depression, and those were the issues that led him to radical politics.

But my father loved this country and wanted to improve it. He did not want a violent overthrow of the government – that was the lie that spread the other side over him and others. My father was called “un-American” by a chairman of the House Un-American Activities Committee, a Georgian racist who voted against any civil rights law and who once belonged to the Ku Klux Klan. That man had even driven the car that bore the body of a Jewish industrialist after being lynched in Marietta, Georgia in 1913. Who determines who is American? That is the central question of the book.

How did the Republican Party develop this story where they are the “real patriots” of the country – even when their behavior, especially under Trump, very often betrayed and undermined American democracy, security and freedom?

It is still with us. It started decades ago and the Democratic Party in particular has been on the defensive ever since. During that post-war period, for example from 1946 to 1957, everything was determined by the Cold War and the associated fear and hysteria. Fear was used as a political weapon, just as it is today. The Democrats and / or Liberals ran this thin line between their belief in civil liberties and their fear that they would be pushed out of power because they are defined as soft on something – whether it is “soft against communism” or “soft against socialism.” is “Or” gentle to patriotism. And the Republican party has tackled that issue in a way that has been dominant ever since. With a few exceptions, Republicans and conservatives have managed to get away with it.

Who can determine what it means to be a ‘real American’?

You see that thread from then until now. From the Muslim ban and the treatment of people on the southern border to the contempt of Spanish judges. The racist suppression laws that only aim to prevent minorities from voting. These are all ways in which Trump and the Republicans and their supporters limit the definition of “American.” “Make America great again”? Great in the direction of what? Until the days when the country was racially divorced? When could women not vote? When black people couldn’t vote? This is a story of white male dominance.

What does it mean to be a “good American”?

I think the way I try to do that is not to look at people through a dominant ideological lens. There are conservative people that I disagree with in every possible way, but who I respect as a person. I don’t see them ideologically unless someone tries to impose their ideology on others in a restrictive way and not in an opening way.

Who was your father for you?

I had spent my career studying strangers, from Roberto Clemente and Barack Obama to Vince Lombardi and Bill Clinton. After years of research they seemed familiar. And here I started with someone, my father, who knew me well. I was afraid that I would see a stranger. That didn’t happen. I had a fairly close relationship with my father. He did not talk about that terrible period when he was blacklisted for five years. I was only two when it happened.

It was a shadow over our lives, but I always saw my father as an optimistic survivor, and that is what he proves to be in this book. I saw him in a good marriage and with children who were flourishing. I mainly saw my father as a newspaper boy. I mean, he just loved everything about newspapers and the First Amendment and freedom of expression and freedom of the press. My father infiltrated that in every ounce in his body. So when I think of my father, I think of him at an old-fashioned manual typewriter, doing something or editing a copy.

What did your father teach you?

Through his words and speech, he taught me not to fall for a rigid ideology. Search for the truth wherever you are. Root for the underdogs. Do not trust people for power. Hate racism more than the racists. Hate the institutional power that shapes people more than the people themselves.

I think I inherited the ability to write from him because I am pathetic in everything else. All my brothers and sisters are scholars and I was the inkblot among them. I am happy that I received the gift from my father to write.

We need more dangerous thinking and dangerous truth in America. It is essential to fight back against authoritarianism. Your father seemed to master that principle and his calling.

It was dangerous then. It is dangerous now and it requires a certain amount of courage, which I wish more people had. My father had that courage and he invested it in his children.

How did your father decide not to betray his friends and colleagues in the HUAC committee? Was it a dramatic decision? Something that was given because of its principles?

I wish I could ask him that question, because I can only comment on what I have reported through the transcripts, the archives, his letters and his writings. I think it was partly the context of the time and who he was with. But more than that, it was my father’s internal DNA, his makeup. My father was not going to sneak. It is built into my father to stand by your principles and not blame what happens to someone else through that choice.

What lessons would you learn from your father’s example? What does it mean to be a person of conscience who is aware of his principles and does the right thing?

It is easier to say than to do, but I have tried to live by a standard of things that will never make me regret and never leave me proud of where I stood and why I stood there. Too many people act out of fear. That’s what the bullies want you to do. So again, overcoming fear and realizing that you will always be in a better place if you always stick to your principles. Again, it’s easier said than done, but that’s what I’m trying to live with. People have to find their own way, but I just want them to find their own way and be themselves and not what other people want them to be.

Many people, especially young people, may have only recently heard about HUAC and the Red Scare because of the Oscar-winning film “Trumbo”. What lessons does that period have for the Trump era?

Apart from the political manipulation of fear and hysteria? The use of a narrow definition of what it means to be an American. The strongest lesson from then to now is the importance of civil liberties at the basis of our democracy.

What is your biggest concern about this moment?

What scares me the most – and this is something personal – is how these events have threatened my own optimism. I have been an optimist all my life, perhaps naive. But I now feel very vulnerable in terms of that optimism and the march of humanity. Perhaps more than ever before in my life.

We are struggling with a similar kind of cynicism. We as a people have survived much worse than Donald Trump. That said, things will get much worse than the average American is willing to accept.

Yes, we survived much worse in this country. My optimistic explanation is that the short term is questionable, but I think the long term is better. I hope that’s true, but I’m not sure.

What was it like to get to know your father by researching your new book? Was it a profound moment of discovery? Confirmation of what you already knew about him and the man he was?

It was both. When I saw the main article he wrote for the 1939 Michigan Daily, in which the Nazi-Soviet pact was rationalized, I shook my head and said, “Come on, dad, what do you think?” I think it was a pretty indefensible position.

And then, when I came across the statement that my father wanted to deliver to the House Un-American Activities Committee, that they would not let him read – I found it 60 years later in the National Archives – a three-page statement that was really a powerful expression of his belief in freedom of expression and press freedom and what he felt it meant to be an American. That was overwhelming. That statement engulfed me in a way I had never experienced before. After all this time I finally put myself in my father’s shoes and understood and felt what it must have been like for him when he was in the melting pot.

How did your father survive that melting pot?

It was certainly a test and he did not avoid it. He survived. I don’t know that I would have had the same strength. My father had this great survival instinct and optimism that he gave me. His motto was: “It can get worse.” He knew that millions of people were going through worse things than he was. He knew that every African American in the country had experienced worse things than he did. He knew that it applied to every Indian. And he knew that many people had suffered personal tragedies that were much greater than being blacklisted for five years.

A continuous line in your work, and certainly your father’s life, is the question of truth. What is the importance of truth at the moment?

That is a complicated question, because what is truth? I know what facts are and I know what lies are. But I think there is a sense of truth. It is complex, but always there for the find. The manipulation of the truth is the Orwellian horror that we are now going through with Trump, also in the United States and other countries.

Why are there so many people in the news media – journalists, reporters, the chattering class in general – who are afraid to tell the truth about Trumpism and how we as a country and people have arrived today?

Some people in the news media and press are afraid of being called ‘biased’. Everything has no two sides. There are certain things like the greenhouse effect that are undeniably true. There are others who are intimidated by that tradition of “just and balanced.” And there are other people in the news media and elsewhere who don’t even care what the truth is. All they know is what they want to portray. Those are Fox News and Breitbart and other similar places. So much of the Republican establishment has now fallen into that rabbit hole.