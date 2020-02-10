WA government drafts bill to offer 24-hour safe zones around abortion clinics

Abortion clinics in Western Australia will be surrounded 24 hours a day, seven days a week by secure access zones under the legislation that is currently being drafted.

If adopted, the WA would align with other Australian jurisdictions with the exception of South Australia, where there is currently a bill for the parliament to introduce secure access zones.

The legislation is expected to be introduced into the WA Parliament later this year and will contain prohibited behavior such as intimidation, intimidation and obstruction.

“We are going as steadily as possible to regulate this important law to ensure that we protect the privacy and dignity of people coming to abortion clinics and staff,” Health Minister Roger Cook told reporters Monday.

Mr. Cook said that women who made the difficult decision to end their pregnancy exacerbated their anxiety when they were harassed by protesters who regularly caught outside the clinics.

“Abortion is a legal process, it’s a very private process and it’s a process that people should be able to undertake without fear of being harassed,” he said.

