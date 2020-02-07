VW has the edge at the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards

The Cars.co.za Consumer Awards have become one of the most anticipated annual industry events, offering a new and broader approach each year to celebrate the automotive industry and automotive consumers.

Event 2020, held on Thursday February 6th at the Kyalami International Grand Prix Circuit and Convention Center and attended by a variety of celebrities, industry leaders and the media, was no different and offered a dynamic and elegant multimedia experience.

An event full of stars

The South African rap sensation Cassper Nyovest opened the ceremony, in which a balanced and powerful Bonang played host, with his performance of his hit track Gusheshe.

Cassper Nyovest plays “Gusheshe” at the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards ceremony with Bonang, right. Image: delivery

Co-organizers and participants included Maps Maponyane, Lalla Hirayama, Ms. Cosmo and Nico Panagio.

How does it work?

The #CarsAwards are designed to highlight the best local products and brands in the local market. A total of 17 brands and 39 cars were represented as finalists in 13 categories.

Each of these finalists was rigorously tested by 21 judges from different disciplines, in which the finalists were evaluated in a variety of test scenarios.

Your score is 50% of the final score, while the other half is rated by South African consumers and vehicle owners across the country who also give their feedback. A percentage of 100 points is then counted and these points add up to the final total.

Cars.co.za Experience Manager Hannes Oosthuizen calls this the “best and most relevant guide for car buyers”.

The winners of the #CarsAwards 2019/2020 in their respective categories are:

Budget car – SIEGER – Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX

Compact hatch – SIEGER – Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Comfortline Auto

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Comfortline Auto Premium hatch – SIEGER – Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI Executive SUV – WINNERS – BMW X3 xDrive20d M-Sport

BMW X3 xDrive20d M-Sport Compact family car – WINNERS – Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI 85 kW Highline R-Line

Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI 85 kW Highline R-Line Family car – SIEGER – Mazda CX-5 2.0 Dynamic Auto

Mazda CX-5 2.0 Dynamic Auto Adventure SUV – WINNERS – Toyota Fortuner 2.8GD-6 4×4 car

Toyota Fortuner 2.8GD-6 4×4 car Premium SUV – WINNERS – BMW X5 xDrive30d M-Sport

BMW X5 xDrive30d M-Sport Crossover – WINNER – Audi Q3 35 TFSI S line

Audi Q3 35 TFSI S line Leisure Double Cab – WINNERS – Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 V6 TDI Highline 4Motion

Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 V6 TDI Highline 4Motion Business Class – WINNERS – Volkswagen Arteon 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line

Volkswagen Arteon 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line Fun Hatch – WINNER – Volkswagen Polo GTI

Volkswagen Polo GTI Performance Car – SIEGER – Toyota Supra 3.0T

Toyota Supra 3.0T Brand of the year – Volkswagen

Volkswagen consumer brand of choice

The Volkswagen team is impressive. Photo: delivery

It was no surprise that Volkswagen won the coveted Brand of the Year Award. This award depends solely on the voice of the consumer.

It is the result of more than 13,000 owners who have chosen Volkswagen as their brand of choice in terms of property, service, perceived credibility and brand value.

It is the first time that VW has received this award and testament for a number of new products that have made a good impression on the market. Participants like the T-Cross have certainly ruffled feathers and the tried and tested Polo Vivo and Polo continue to dominate the sales charts.

The Volkswagen T-Cross won the Compact Family Car category. Photo: delivery

Wesbank paints a cautious but persistent picture of the economy

As title sponsor of #CarsAwards, Wesbank was well represented at this year’s event with the opening and closing remarks by CEO Chris de Kock and Executive Head Sales and Marketing Ghana Msibi.

The Wesbank team has updated its forecasts for next year and estimates that the market is declining again, but remains a strong and “healthy” industry.