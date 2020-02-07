Vodacom sales up 6.6% from quarter to December

The wireless company Vodacom announced on Tuesday that its sales in the quarter ended December 31 were 6.6% higher than in the same period last year to R 23.6 billion, which is supported by a 5.7% increase in service revenue growth.

In a trade update, Vodacom announced that a successful summer campaign has added 484,000 customers in South Africa and 1.7 million customers internationally.

The growth rates of South African sales and service revenues improved to 5.9% and 4.6%, respectively. This was supported by the increasing data transfer as the company continues to transform pricing.

Vodacom’s growth has been explained

International business saw 9% revenue growth in services, with data and revenue from M-Pesa’s mobile money transfer offering increasing significantly.

“Our sustainable investment program, which aims to provide a better experience for customers in each of the countries in which we operate, continues to deliver results,” said Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.

“As expected, the growth trends in a number of metrics in South Africa have improved after we had a significant impact on our price conversion strategy last year.”

Vodacom is a leading African communications company offering over 110 million customers (including Safaricom) a wide range of communications services, including mobile voice, messaging, data, finance and convergence services.

With roots in South Africa, Vodacom has expanded its mobile business to include activities in Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, Lesotho and Kenya, which cover a population of over 291 million people.

Via Vodacom Business Africa, it offers companies in 50 countries business managed services.

By the African News Agency (ANA), editing by Stella Mapenzauswa