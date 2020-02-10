Virus hits more Australians on cruise ship

Four more Australians on a quarantined cruise ship docked in Yokohama receive medical treatment in Japan after a positive test for the corona virus.

They are among about 66 people aboard the Diamond Princess who recently confirmed to have caught the deadly virus, bringing the number of infected Australian passengers to 11.

Princess Cruise Lines said the new cases would be transferred to medical facilities in Japan.

Melbourne passengers Karen and Jason Honey said they were shocked by the news that more people had tested positive.

“But otherwise we are OK and we just try to do it one by one,” Mrs. ABC said 7:30 am.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the ministry is urgently seeking advice from the Japanese authorities on the new Australian affairs.

The Diamond Princess has been in quarantine since 3 February with 3,700 people on board, including more than 200 healthy Australians.

Meanwhile, none of the 266 people who have been evacuated from the coronavirus epicenter in China to Darwin are showing signs of contracting the virus, medical authorities say.

And a girl suspected of having coronavirus on remote Christmas Island, where a planeload from Australians was sent last week, also tested negative, while five of the 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia were cleared.

The number of cases worldwide has reached more than 40,500, while more than 900 people have died from the virus, mainly in Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

With agencies

