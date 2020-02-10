Virus case found in doctors practice in the UK

An employee of a British doctor’s office in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for corona virus, the BBC reports.

The County Oak Medical Center is temporarily closed, the BBC said.

Last week, health workers said that a case of coronavirus had been identified in Brighton and that they were working to prevent further spread.

A message left on the telephone from the medical center says, “Unfortunately, the building had to be closed due to urgent operational health and safety reasons.”

A British man, who has not been identified, tested positive for coronavirus in Brighton on February 6 after a trip to Singapore.

He has since been taken to St. Thomas Hospital in London.

He stayed in a ski chalet in the French ski resort Les Contamines-Montjoie, where five British citizens and a child were diagnosed with the virus.

