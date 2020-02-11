Vikings, Ravens Does A Stefon Do Diggs Trade?

Do the Vikings and Ravens do a Stefon Diggs trade?

Diggs had something of a tumultuous season in Minnesota this year.

Undoubtedly one of the most talented broad recipients in the competition, Diggs consistently felt underused for much of the season. That was sometimes expressed publicly and sometimes subtly in him and expressed a desire to play somewhere else.

In a recent report, Michael Rand of the Star Tribune suggested that the team might be able to relocate Diggs this season.

The reason for this is clear. Diggs is an expensive asset. His $ 14.5 million hit for next year is second after only quarterback Kirk Cousins.

If he doesn’t want to be there, and if he’s not shy about voicing his displeasure, it would make sense for Minnesota to consider the options.

Moreover, his concerns about under-utilization are now no longer justified. Last season was also just the tip of the iceberg. With the appointment of Gary Kubiak as an offensive coordinator, there is reason to believe that the decreasing role of Diggs in the crime in 2020 will become even smaller.

On Sunday, Diggs posted a message on Twitter that was very cryptic in nature, but also somewhat ominous.

“People don’t appreciate things until they’re gone,” he tweeted.

People don’t appreciate things until they’re gone …

– DIGGS (@stefondiggs) 9 February 2020

Recently, Bleacher Report has written a column suggesting that Baltimore might try an exchange for Diggs. To facilitate the deal, the Raven should probably say goodbye to a first round draw.

That said, given the level of talent that Diggs brings to the table, giving up a first rounder is not the most expensive trade-in for him.

Mind you, Diggs is only 26 years old and currently returns to 1000-meter campaigns. The fact that he is a stud dog is not up for discussion.

A violation with Lamar Jackson on throwing quarterback to Diggs and Hollywood Brown is the stuff of nightmares for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and anyone who should play Baltimore next year.

Is this deal really going down? It depends on what other teams bring to the table in the coming months. But somehow the smart money is that Diggs is something different than a Viking coming next season.

Related: Taysom Hill has an interesting demand for saints