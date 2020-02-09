Veteran WA MP announces retirement plans

Veteran West Australian MP Mick Murray has revealed his plans to resign at the next election, after marking two decades in parliament.

The lower house member for Collie-Preston was first elected in 2001 and currently serves as a minister for sport and recreation, seniors and aging and volunteering.

He will remain in those positions until the 2021 state election, Prime Minister Mark McGowan announced on Sunday after Mr. Murray had revealed that he would not relive his seat.

“Mick is most recognized as a fierce, outspoken advocate for the Collie-Preston people,” McGowan said.

“In recent years, Mick has been fighting on behalf of his community to ensure that Collie faces a prosperous future, in a time of great uncertainty due to the changing local economy.”

The electorate south of Perth includes suburbs of Bunbury as well as the cities of Collie, Capel, Donnybrook and Kirup.

In the 2017 elections, Mr. Murray received 49.48 percent of the total number of votes and retained his seat with 64.71 percent on a preferred two-party basis

