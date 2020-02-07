Versus sells 150,000 copies on the first day, more than Street Fighter 5 and Tekken 7 in the first week, although there are reservations

Start strong

Granblue Fantasy: Versus has been in players’ hands for around two days now, at least in Asia, and there seem to be very strong numbers to say the least.

The publisher Cygames announced that its new fighting game spin-off from its mobile RPG was sold over 150,000 times on the first day of the market. This is a remarkable achievement for the genre in the region.

These numbers speak for Granblue Fantasy: Versus, with more units sold than Street Fighter 5, Tekken 7, and Samurai Shodown, who spent their first full weeks in Japan, though there are some restrictions.

Granblue figures include publication in China and Asia as well as publication in Japan. So this is not a perfect comparison – but it is all we currently have.

Street Fighter 5 sold 42,000 copies in its first week in Japan on PlayStation 4 in 2016, Tekken 7 reached nearly 59,000, Samurai Shodown doubled the number of King of Fighters 14 to 40,000 last year, and Dragon Ball FighterZ nearly 69,000 territorial launches. These numbers may or may not include digital sales.

It will be difficult for almost any fighting game to top Super Smash Bros. Ultimate considering that over 1.2 million crossovers were sold in Japan alone in the first three days – it is now 17.68 million worldwide.

This is a pretty good sign for EVO 2020’s newest member on the main stage, although it will be interesting to see how Granblue behaves worldwide considering that Asia is the main market – unlike most modern fighting games.

The original Granblue Fantasy has been downloaded over 24 million times on mobile devices as of June 2019, although it’s not officially available in countries like North America and Europe.

With GBVS part of the Arc World Tour and EVO this year, core FGC audiences will likely pay the most attention to the game, which will essentially serve as the Granblue brand’s first major step to the west, with the exception of the anime series.

Outside of Asia, Granblue Fantasy: Versus will be available on March 3, 2020 for North America on PlayStation 4, unless you choose to import it. However, a European start is only planned for the first quarter.