Versus is delayed until February 20th

Taipei Game Show 2020 canceled due to corona virus outbreak

Granblue Fantasy: Versus’ arcade mode ends up having a boss fight, which can be quite difficult if you’re not prepared for it. This enemy is known as the Chaos Bringer.

Interestingly, the Chaos Bringer is the first DLC character available for Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Although the trailer for its playable version should be released this weekend, it was unfortunately postponed until February 20, 2020.

Chaos Bringer’s trailer should be unveiled during the Taipei Game Show 2020. The entire show was canceled due to an outbreak of the corona virus.

Don’t just think that the Chaos Bringer plays similarly to how it fights in the game’s arcade mode. This special version of the character was specifically designed to fight the game’s climate bosses.

The playable form of the Chaos Bringer is said to put a greater emphasis on short and medium-range attacks. The Boss Chaos Bringer, on the other hand, spends a lot of time with ranged options.

Keep in mind that Chaos Bringer can be unlocked for free when you exit RPG mode. Chaos Bringer is currently scheduled to be released in early March 2020.

Sources: Granblue En and Gematsucom.