Vanessa Bryant: My brain refuses to accept the death of Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant says her “brain refuses to accept” that her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna are “gone.”

The 41-year-old NBA superstar and his daughter were among the nine people killed on January 26 when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas.

And now his wife Vanessa – with whom he also had 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka and seven-month-old Capri – sent to social media to admit that she is having a hard time getting the tragic news.

Vanessa posted a video of Gianna playing basketball alongside clips from Kobe who accompanied her team, the Mamba Academy,: “I didn’t like expressing my feelings. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared.

“I cannot process both at the same time. It is as if I am trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. (Sic) “

The 37-year-old beauty further said that she felt “crazy” that Gianna was taken from her at such a young age, but knows that she must be “strong” for the sake of her other children.

She continued: “Why could I wake up another day when my baby girl can’t get that chance?! I’m so angry. She had so much life to live. Then I realize that I have to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters Mad I am not with Kobe and Gigi but thankfully I am here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

“I know what I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I only wanted to share in case there is someone who has experienced such a loss. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all the victims of this terrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for everyone. (Sic) “

Last week, the Mamba Academy eliminated Gianna’s number two jersey and Vanessa attended the ceremony held in her honor.

She then wrote on social media: “My Gianna. God I miss you. I have been so lucky to see your beautiful face and great smile for 13 years. I wish it had been my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant (heart emoji) (sic) “

