Uzalo last episode 6 S6 Monday, February 10, 2020

In today’s episode of Uzalo: MaNgcobo, frustration increases as Nkunzi refuses her request, Khehla goes too far, and Nyawo is threatened by Lilly.

If you missed Friday’s episode, watch it here.

Uzalo: Latest episode S6 episode 6 on February 10, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUCErqeody0 [/ embed]

Tuesday on Uzalo

Nkunzi shares his plans with the enemy, Gabisile finds help from an unlikely source, and Fikile gets the job, against Sbu’s will.

About Uzalo

The events surrounding the Xulu family from KwaMashu have been stuck on their television screens every weekday at 8:30 p.m. in the past three years since the series premiered in February 2015.

The story tells of the family, whose wealth was built up in the murky criminal underworld, and of the healthier Mdletshe family, which lives in everyday life.

How to watch the latest episode of Uzalo

The Soapy is broadcast on SABC 1 every week and you can watch it on your TV or online. After the episode airs, the episodes will also be available on YouTube for seven days. Episodes will also be posted here on thesouthafrican.com as they become available.

Uzalo production team

Executive producer and creator: Duma Ndlovu

Executive producer: Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube

Executive producer: Pepsi Pokane

Series Producer: Mmamitse Thibedi

Main Author: Phathutshedzo Aldrean Makwarela

Story liner: Yolanda Mogatusi, Lehasa Moloi, Zolisa Singwanda

Head of department: Alex Yazbek

directors: King Shaft Morapama, Bruce Molema