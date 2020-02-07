US should buy control over Nokia, Ericsson to fight Huawei: Attorney General

The United States and its allies should participate in Nokia, Ericsson, or both to combat the dominance of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in the 5G market, Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday.

“There are currently only two companies that can compete with Huawei: Nokia and Ericsson,” Barr said in a speech about the economic threat from China.

“The main concern of these suppliers is that they have neither the size of Huawei nor the support of a powerful country with a large embedded market like China,” he said.

#UPDATE The United States and its allies should join Nokia, Ericsson, or both to fight the dominance of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in the 5G market, Attorney General Bill Barr said https://t.co/ZtRl4zXCY2

– AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 6, 2020

“If we put our large market and financial strength behind one or both of these companies, it will become a far more powerful competitor and remove concerns about its staying power.”

Dangerous addiction

Barr, speaking at a conference at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on China’s security threat, said the US must act quickly to challenge Huawei’s dominance in the emerging next-generation 5G communications market.

He said there are already proposals that the United States will partner with either Ericsson, a Swedish company, or Nokia from Finland, or both.

The proposals include “American ownership of a majority stake, either directly or through a consortium of private American and affiliates,” he said.

Read more: RFocus: Technology Redefines Internet Speed ​​Wherever You Are!

“We and our closest allies must actively consider this approach.”

Barr, who has served as a senior executive of U.S. telecommunications companies GTE and Verizon for 14 years before leading the Department of Justice, described Huawei as a threat that could give Beijing “unprecedented leverage” to US and Western industry and security.

“If China establishes sole dominance over 5G, it will be able to dominate the opportunities that arise from an impressive array of emerging technologies that depend on and are interwoven with the 5G platform,” he said.

“From a national security perspective, China would have the ability to isolate countries from the technology and equipment on which their consumers and industries depend when the industrial Internet becomes dependent on Chinese technology.”

Ericsson’s shares rose 1.6 percent to 79.2 Swedish kronor when the Stockholm Stock Exchange closed Thursday when Barr made his comments

“Given the narrow window we face, the risk of losing the 5G battle with China should outweigh all other considerations,” he said.

Fight for the European market

The U.S. is struggling to meet the challenge from Huawei, which has already sold its proven 5G devices and software to many countries around the world.

US security officials claim that Huawei’s connections to the Chinese government would allow Beijing’s intelligence community to access the world’s telecommunications networks, hijack communications, and hinder other countries and companies’ ability to protect their secrets.

Washington has banned government use of Huawei devices and has urged the private sector to refrain from using it. With limited success, it has put allies in Europe and Australia under pressure to avoid Huawei completely.

Read more: Huawei receives 5G approval from the UK, although the U.S. is calling for a total ban

On January 28, the UK gave the go-ahead for the use of Huawei devices, which are 5G networks, but excluded the Chinese company from the “sensitive” core infrastructure.

The European Union followed a day later and limited the role of Huawei devices in 5G networks, but did not completely ban them.

Aiming to strengthen its position, Huawei said on Tuesday that it would set up manufacturing centers in Europe “so that we can really manufacture 5G for Europe in Europe.”

The U.S. attorney general calls on the U.S. to start state-owned companies to better keep up with China’s superior economic model. Huawei https://t.co/SeyhFYn8xu

– Mark Sleboda (@ MarkSleboda1) February 7, 2020

However, UK and European decisions to limit the use of Huawei devices and software were seen as beneficial for Nokia and Ericsson, whose 5G systems are now said to be at the level of the Chinese giant.

On Friday, both Nordic companies signed contracts with one of Europe’s largest mobile operators, Orange, for its French 5G infrastructure. Orange has previously used Huawei systems in Spain and other countries.

Ericsson’s shares rose 1.6 percent to 79.2 Swedish kronor when the Stockholm Stock Exchange closed Thursday when Barr made his comments.

Read more: Battle of the Phablets: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 against Huawei Mate 30

Ericsson’s two largest shareholders are the Swedish investment companies Investor and Industrivarden.

Nokia shares, previously closed on the Helsinki stock exchange, rose 2.3 percent to EUR 3.7. Nokia’s largest shareholder is the state holding company Solidium.