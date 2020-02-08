US presidential candidate publishes campaign poster in Urdu

To reach the Pakistani community in the U.S., US presidential candidate and Democratic member of the U.S. Senate, Bernie Sanders, posted a campaign message in Urdu on his official Facebook page.

The post, which was to gain the support of the Urdu-speaking community in the US, has been widely praised by users around the world on social media. The message says that the Medicare for All program championed by Sanders covers oral care, vision problems, and a host of other hearing problems.

Posted by Bernie Sanders on Wednesday February 5, 2020

Immediately after Sanders shared the post, he was liked and shared hundreds of times. A large number of people posted comments that were a modified version of several slogans used in Pakistan during the election season.

When some Facebook members saw the post in Urdu, they had their say. Some suggested he take part in elections in Pakistan while others dealt with slogans such as “Bernie Tere Jaannisar”, “Beshumar Beshumar”, “Qadam Barhao Bernie Sharif”, “Hum Tumharay Sath Hain”, “50 Riyastoon Ki Zanjeer” and ” Bernie Pir ”showered.

The post not only met with great response on the social networking platform, but also hilarious comments from users.

The American politician has also made efforts in the past to reach the Pakistani community in the United States.

Sanders slams India against Kashmir

Already in September, he issued a meaningful statement condemning the actions of the Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir and demanding that Delhi lift the blockade imposed on the valley.

Sanders had said he was deeply concerned about the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and was calling for the communication block to be lifted immediately. At the congress of the 56th Islamic Society of North America (Isna) in Houston, the democratic presidential candidate for 2020 said: “India’s approach (in Kashmir) is unacceptable.”

“I am deeply concerned about this situation in Kashmir, in which the Indian government has revoked Kashmir’s autonomy, cracked dissent and initiated a communication failure. The crackdown on “security” also denies Kashmiris access to medical care, “Sanders said.

He added, “Even many respected doctors in India have recognized that the travel restrictions imposed by the Indian government are threatening life-saving care for patients.”

Read more: India’s actions in Kashmir are unacceptable, the US must intervene: Bernie Sanders

Sanders, a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, urged the United States to “courageously take a stand in support of international humanitarian law and support a United Nations-supported peaceful solution” to the conflict, “the will of the Kashmiri people “respected. ,

The congress participants gave him a standing ovation.