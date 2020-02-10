US is considering financing Huawei rivals in Telecom Hegemony

To combat Huawei on the telecom market, the US is considering financing Huawei rivals Nokia and Ericsson.

US is considering financing Huawei rivals in the telecom hegemony

The US says it is investigating the financing of Huawei rivals Nokia and Ericsson. Huawei is a giant in the telecom market and with the progress of 5G and its profits, a lot of money can be made. Huawei’s work in the telecom sector is getting bigger. If countries do not act to invest in other telecom providers, Huawei continues to dominate. The stronghold of the Beijing-sponsored company is only getting worse and worse. And America, among others, will find it hard to resist Huawei in 5G and telecom equipment.

US Attorney General William Barr says the US can take charge of Ericsson and Nokia in two ways. One way is through direct investment. The US can invest funds in the company itself and take the lead by investing. Another way to invest in telecom providers is through ‘a consortium of American and related companies’. A number of private companies can invest in Nokia and Ericsson. Of course, the money for those private companies would come from the US government.

Investment acquisition: why the US is considering switching

The US is considering a financial investment in Huawei’s rivals because of the current situation in the telecom sector. Huawei owns 15% of all standards-essential 5G patents. The company is already researching 6G. Prices are extremely affordable in telecom equipment. That makes it hard to beat against companies such as Ericsson and Nokia.

The Trump administration has already said in recent months that it intends to invest in both companies. The reason behind investing in both has to do with the number of telecom routers required for smaller providers. A $ 1 billion bill has been approved that will help small airlines upgrade their telecom equipment and dump Huawei.

And yet, even with the US helping its own carriers, it is difficult to convince their allies to dump Huawei. The US has spoken with Great Britain about Huawei. The UK allows Huawei to a peripheral 35 percent of the national network. A British ban is no longer an option. The results with other countries are also mixed. Germany refuses to ban Huawei ‘just because’. Few countries want to ban Huawei from their networks because the company is one of the top players in 5G. Even with the US ban on Huawei, the company still wins 5G customers around the world.

The problem with Ericsson and Nokia telecom equipment

Some say the only real problem with Ericsson and Nokia is their slow production and high equipment prices. And yet these two problems are nothing to ignore. When companies rate their equipment higher than the competition, they will lose. And that is the current situation with these three telecom providers.

The telecom prices from Huawei are much cheaper than Ericsson and Nokia. And the Huawei production of telecom equipment is much better than these two alternative suppliers. Now that the US is investing in Ericsson and Nokia, these two suppliers can lower the prices for telecom equipment. In turn, companies and countries worldwide will turn to these suppliers for their telecom equipment. Despite what American allies now say, they can turn to these two suppliers if the US financially invest in them. And they can encourage others to do the same, with four additional suppliers for the same race: Dell and Microsoft, and Cisco and Oracle.

The key to beating Huawei in the telecom race is to trust it for nothing. By stimulating Nokia and Ericsson financially, a real triple race is created in which Huawei does not make great leaps. And seeing a true triple race will even increase the odds a little against Huawei.

But there is a problem that few have considered: if Nokia and Ericsson have huge financial investments from the US, will these suppliers be somehow “sponsored by the state”? Perhaps the key to beating Huawei is perhaps the cause of the current telecom problem.