US Dems are opposed to the New Hampshire debate

Driven by a growing sense of urgency, the leading presidential candidates from the Democrats intended to embrace more aggressive tactics in the New Hampshire debate, while the 2020 primary season roared into a critical new phase.

Seven Democrats faced each other in New Hampshire, just four days before the first primary election of the state, for what the final debate phase might be for multiple candidates. The field was shaken and reformed by chaotic caucasuses in Iowa earlier this week that raised deeper questions about the political survival of various candidates.

The Joe Biden campaign recognized the commitment and predicted a “powerful, fiery” execution.

Two candidates, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Midwestern Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entered the night as the top goals, who had come from Iowa, were essentially the same for the leadership. Those after the first match – including Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar – had an urgent need to show strength.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang fought in the meantime to prove that they belong to the conversation.

Former New York mayor, Mike Bloomberg, remains a major unknown in primary mathematics, skips debates and the first four state elections as he floods the ads with hundreds of millions of dollars in advertisements and retrieves important notes. He concentrates on the big basket of Super Tuesday primaries.

The rapidly changing dynamic meant that the candidates had a great incentive to mix it in the 8 pm EST (afternoon AEDT) debate organized by ABC. With the next debate, almost two weeks away, they may not get another chance.

“Tonight’s debate is probably the most consistent debate we’ve ever had in a primary,” said Ray Hampshire, Democratic President of New Hampshire. “Every mistake can be disastrous for one of them, any catchy remark can give them a quick turnout.”

Sanders had an example of an attack during a breakfast event in New Hampshire’s largest city by flinging Buttigieg for accepting campaign money from rich donors, which Sanders and Warren refused to do.

“I love Pete Buttigieg. Nice guy,” Sanders said before reading a series of headlines about rich donors who support Buttigieg. “But we are at a time when billionaires not only control our economy, but also our political life.”

Sanders, who channeled an old folk ballad popularized by Pete Seeger, added: “This campaign is about ‘Which side are you on?’

