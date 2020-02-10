US charges 4 Chinese military members in Equifax infringement

by: ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

Posted: February 10, 2020 / 11:44 AM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 11:44 AM EST

Attorney General William Barr, left, arrives to speak alongside Assistant Attorney General John Demers and US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung “BJay” Pak, right, during a press conference, Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Four members of the Chinese army have been accused of breaking into the networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday and accused Beijing of one of the largest hacks in the history of targeting consumer data.

The 2017 breach affected more than 145 million people, with hackers successfully stealing names, social security numbers, and other personal information stored in the company’s databases.

The four – members of the People’s Liberation Army, an arm of the Chinese army – are also accused of stealing the company’s trade secrets, including database designs, law enforcement officials said. The accused hackers misused a software vulnerability that allowed them to obtain login details and navigate the corporate network while searching for personal information.

The case comes when the Trump government has warned of what it sees as China’s growing political and economic influence and Beijing’s efforts to collect data on Americans and steal scientific research and innovation. The administration has also put pressure on allies not to allow Chinese technology giant Huawei to participate in their 5G wireless networks due to cyber security issues.

The accused hackers are based in China and no one is in custody. But US officials nevertheless consider the criminal charges as a powerful deterrent to foreign hackers and a warning to other countries that the US police have the ability to identify individual perpetrators behind hackers.

“This was a deliberate and profound violation of the private information of the American people,” Attorney General William Barr said Monday in a statement announcing the case.

“Today we hold PLA hackers responsible for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the ability to remove the anonymity from the internet and find the hackers the nation repeatedly committed against us,” he added to.

The case is one of many that the Ministry of Justice has brought against members of the PLA over the years. The Obama administration in 2014 accused five Chinese military hackers of breaking into the networks of major US companies to transfer trade secrets.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy did not immediately send an email back for comment on Monday.

The charges were filed with the federal court in Atlanta, where the company is based. Equifax reached a settlement of $ 700 million last year over the data breach, with most of the funds being allocated to consumers affected.

The indictment describes the hackers’ efforts to make their mark, including the daily deletion of log files and the routing of traffic via dozens of servers in nearly 20 countries. It includes allegations of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit economic espionage, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Equifax did not notice that intruders had focused on its databases for more than six weeks. Hackers exploited a known vulnerability that Equifax had not solved.

Once in the network, officials said, the hackers could download data from Equifax and filter it out to computers outside the United States.

According to the Government Accountability Office, the research branch of Congress, a server on which Equifax’s online dispute portal was hosted used software with a known vulnerability. The hackers jumped through the opening to reach databases with personal data of consumers.

Equifax officials told GAO that the company has made many mistakes, including an outdated list of computer system administrators. When the company issued a notification to install a patch because of the vulnerability of the software, the employees responsible for installing the patch never received it.

Equifax’s $ 700 million settlement with the US government gives affected consumers free credit monitoring and identity recovery, plus money for their time or reimbursement for certain services. Because so many people made claims, officials said that some consumers would receive far less than the eligible amounts due to the limits in the settlement pool.

______

Associated Press writer Nick Jesdanun in New York contributed to this report.

`)

);

// Embed Facebook Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.src = ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&appId=166116077300962&autoLogAppEvents=1’;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

// Twitter Embed Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, tjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.setAttribute (‘async’, ”);

js.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

tjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, tjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-js’));

}

});

} (JQuery))