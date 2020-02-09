Updates drown on Sunday as an eight year old

Large parts of Gauteng remain under water on Sunday after some hectic rains caused flooding across Johannesburg. Unfortunately, the day started with tragic news.

Floods in Johannesburg – one death confirmed:

The body of an eight-year-old boy who drowned after the flash floods in Johannesburg after heavy rain on Saturday was recovered. The young man died in the informal settlement of Mhlangeni in Roodepoort, west of the city, when the stormy waters swept him away.

This is the first death related to the Johannesburg floods to which we have been made aware. Meanwhile, dozens of citizens in Soweto have temporarily taken refuge after their homes were destroyed by adverse weather conditions.

Emergency shelters were made available to our needy. Our teams led by the local unit government responded to our communities. Aid was provided at Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown Soweto. com / 7IPmwcD3oC

– Nonceba Molwele (@Speaker_CoJ) February 9, 2020

Which streets in Johannesburg will be flooded on Sunday, February 9th

Wayne Minnaar, chief spokesman for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), has advised drivers to be careful on wet roads. The official listed the routes that drivers should avoid:

“There will likely be more flooding on the roads around the Jukskei River, Rabie Road in Randburg. These are the roads that are likely to flood again when it rains. We recommend drivers not to drive through water where there is river water flows on a road, either to reverse or to take an alternative route. “

Wayne Minnaar

Hospital mess

In the meantime, the rescue work in the Helen Joseph Hopsital was completed on Sunday. Northcliff Melville Times has since reported that “patients had to be transferred to other wards because of the severe flooding that hit the hospital emergency room.”

The hospital is said to have been flooded due to a blocked sewage system, and the heavy rain only worsened the situation in Johannesburg on Saturday February 8th. The Gauteng Ministry of Health has since confirmed that everything is back to normal in the hospital, and Dr. Bandile Masuku shared photos of the cleanup on Twitter

We commend the efforts of the @HelenJosephHos and Infrastructure team to deal with the flooding caused by heavy rainfall since last night. The accident and emergency room was cleared of water. # GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/ojBJLxuD1k

– Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) February 8, 2020