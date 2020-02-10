Updated Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps for iOS now available through the App Store

Three of Microsoft’s most popular apps on iOS have a new design (via MSPU). Word, Excel and PowerPoint have been completely redesigned. Microsoft believes that the new designs are “simpler, faster and more beautiful than before”. The update brings the apps to version 2.34, which also entails some other minor changes.

The redesign of these popular Office apps is the next step in Microsoft’s attempt to freshen up its mobile efforts. Various Microsoft apps have new icons on iOS and Android and Microsoft continues to add new functions to the app library. A number of Microsoft apps have also received a new dark mode in recent months.

Save a lot with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark and more

The change logs of the apps do not split specific changes apart from the fact that Microsoft has completely redesigned the apps. We have to play with the apps for a while before we can see all the major differences between the new and old versions of the apps.

In addition to the updated designs, the update brings to version 2.34 an updated Alt text window, making content more accessible. Excel on iOS has also received the following changes:

Instant reading and replies: respond directly to emails and comments without opening the workbook.

Look to the left, look to the right … XLOOKUP is here: row by row, find everything you need in a table or range with XLOOKUP.

You can now download the updated apps from the App Store.