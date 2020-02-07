Updated: “The Frighteners” series * War * in development [Exclusive]

Update: A source near Denver and Delilah tells us that the project is currently no longer being developed due to complicated rights issues.

Damn disgusting can report this exclusively Charlize Theron‘S Denver and Delilah Productions develops a possible series based on the 1996 feature film The terrifying ones,

Originally planned as a possible sequel to Tales From the Crypt, The Frighteners was directed by Peter Jackson and played Michael J. Fox as a man who discovers that he can communicate with the dead and uses his gift to defraud people. There were also horror greats like Jake Busey, Dee Wallace, Jeffrey Combs and the late R. Lee Ermey.

We were informed that Theron’s Los Angeles production house developed a series last year and is also exploring the possibilities of a film. We were told that this new setting could be “humorless”.

Before everyone freaks out, it’s worth noting that Denver and Delilah Productions are behind David Fincher’s phenomenal Netflix series “Mindhunter”.

The Frighteners is a cult movie for horror fans, although it was a box office mistake that earned less than the entire budget. Nevertheless, the concept is as current as in 1996 and could make for a great series or even a fresh start. Check out this spot for the latest news on every movement when it arrives.

What do you all think of a Frighteners series?

