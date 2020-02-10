Unlimited Fiber Prices From Top ISPs – Here Are The Best Deals

Cool Ideas has recently increased fiber prices in the Openserve and Vumatel networks. These price changes will take effect on March 1, 2020.

The price hikes due to Cool Ideas followed an announcement from Vumatel to increase wholesale prices for its entry-level fiber products.

Vumatel explained that the unloading and the increased maintenance costs forced the company to increase the prices of some of its products.

Openserve’s high IP Connect (IPC) costs also put financial pressure on ISPs that offer their customers unlimited products.

ISPs are forced to purchase Openserve’s IP Connect bandwidth as this is the only way to provide the Internet over the company’s ADSL, VDSL, or fiber networks.

Many ISPs are losing OpenServe products due to the high price for this bandwidth and the increasing use of data by uncapped fiber customers.

While Cool Ideas announced price adjustments to address Vumatel’s price increases and Openserve’s high IPC prices, other ISPs are still considering what to do.

ISPs that MyBroadband spoke to said that it is becoming increasingly difficult to absorb the increased costs, especially if they already subsidize a free router and installation.

Announcements from these ISPs regarding possible price changes are expected in the next three weeks.

ISP Uncapped Fiber Price Comparison

The tables below provide an overview of the uncapped fiber prices of well-known ISPs in the Openserve and Vumatel networks.

Crude fiber prices at Openserve

Open Serve

ISP

package

New price

RSAWEB

10/5 Mbit / s

R595

Cool ideas

10/5 Mbit / s

R599

supersonic

10/5 Mbit / s

R645

axxess

10/5 Mbit / s

R645

Telkom

10/5 Mbit / s

R649

Afrihost

10/5 Mbit / s

R667

Telkom

20/10 Mbit / s

R699

RSAWEB

20/10 Mbit / s

R795

supersonic

20/10 Mbit / s

R795

Afrihost

20/10 Mbit / s

R797

axxess

20/10 Mbit / s

R805

Cool ideas

20/10 Mbit / s

R819

RSAWEB

40/20 Mbit / s

R895

Afrihost

40/20 Mbit / s

R917

axxess

40/20 Mbit / s

R935

supersonic

40/20 Mbit / s

R955

Cool ideas

40/20 Mbit / s

R999

Telkom

40/20 Mbit / s

R1,199

RSAWEB

100/50 Mbit / s

R1,095

Afrihost

100/50 Mbit / s

R1,117

axxess

100/50 Mbit / s

R1,135

supersonic

100/50 Mbit / s

R1,145

Cool ideas

100/50 Mbit / s

R1,199

Telkom

100/50 Mbit / s

R1499

RSAWEB

200/100 Mbit / s

R1, 395

Afrihost

200/100 Mbit / s

R1,497

Cool ideas

200/100 Mbit / s

R1499

axxess

200/100 Mbit / s

R1, 505

supersonic

200/100 Mbit / s

R1,549

Telkom

200/100 Mbit / s

R1,799

Crude fiber prices at Vumatel

Vumatel

ISP

package

New price

MWEB

10/10 Mbit / s

R679

supersonic

10/10 Mbit / s

R695

Afrihost

10/10 Mbit / s

R699

RSAWEB

10/10 Mbit / s

R699

axxess

10/10 Mbit / s

R705

Cool ideas

10/10 Mbit / s

R729

supersonic

20/20 Mbit / s

R845

RSAWEB

20/20 Mbit / s

R849

Afrihost

20/20 Mbit / s

R857

axxess

20/20 Mbit / s

R865

Cool ideas

20/20 Mbit / s

R929

MWEB

20/20 Mbit / s

R959

Telkom

20/20 Mbit / s

R1,008

RSAWEB

50/50 Mbit / s

R989

supersonic

50/50 Mbit / s

R995

Cool ideas

50/50 Mbit / s

R1,049

Afrihost

50/50 Mbit / s

R1.067

axxess

50/50 Mbit / s

R1,075

MWEB

50/50 Mbit / s

R1,169

Telkom

50/50 Mbit / s

R1,614

RSAWEB

100/100 Mbit / s

R1,139

supersonic

100/100 Mbit / s

R1,195

Afrihost

100/100 Mbit / s

R1,197

Cool ideas

100/100 Mbit / s

R1,199

axxess

100/100 Mbit / s

R1, 205

MWEB

100/100 Mbit / s

R1,369

Telkom

100/100 Mbit / s

R2,219

RSAWEB

200 / 200Mbps

R1,249

Afrihost

200 / 200Mbps

R1,447

axxess

200 / 200Mbps

R1, 455

Cool ideas

200 / 200Mbps

R1499

MWEB

200 / 200Mbps

R1,519

supersonic

200 / 200Mbps

R1,549

axxess

1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s

R1, 495

Afrihost

1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s

R1,497

Cool ideas

1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s

R1499

supersonic

1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s

R2,599

Read now: Price increases for Cool Ideas fibers at Openserve and Vumatel

Subscribe to our daily newsletter