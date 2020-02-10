Unlimited Fiber Prices From Top ISPs – Here Are The Best Deals

By
Chris Brito
-
0
12
Uncapped fibre prices from top ISPs – Here are the best deals

Cool Ideas has recently increased fiber prices in the Openserve and Vumatel networks. These price changes will take effect on March 1, 2020.

The price hikes due to Cool Ideas followed an announcement from Vumatel to increase wholesale prices for its entry-level fiber products.

Vumatel explained that the unloading and the increased maintenance costs forced the company to increase the prices of some of its products.

Openserve’s high IP Connect (IPC) costs also put financial pressure on ISPs that offer their customers unlimited products.

ISPs are forced to purchase Openserve’s IP Connect bandwidth as this is the only way to provide the Internet over the company’s ADSL, VDSL, or fiber networks.

Many ISPs are losing OpenServe products due to the high price for this bandwidth and the increasing use of data by uncapped fiber customers.

While Cool Ideas announced price adjustments to address Vumatel’s price increases and Openserve’s high IPC prices, other ISPs are still considering what to do.

ISPs that MyBroadband spoke to said that it is becoming increasingly difficult to absorb the increased costs, especially if they already subsidize a free router and installation.

Announcements from these ISPs regarding possible price changes are expected in the next three weeks.

ISP Uncapped Fiber Price Comparison

The tables below provide an overview of the uncapped fiber prices of well-known ISPs in the Openserve and Vumatel networks.

Crude fiber prices at Openserve

Open Serve

ISP
package
New price

RSAWEB
10/5 Mbit / s
R595

Cool ideas
10/5 Mbit / s
R599

supersonic
10/5 Mbit / s
R645

axxess
10/5 Mbit / s
R645

Telkom
10/5 Mbit / s
R649

Afrihost
10/5 Mbit / s
R667

Telkom
20/10 Mbit / s
R699

RSAWEB
20/10 Mbit / s
R795

supersonic
20/10 Mbit / s
R795

Afrihost
20/10 Mbit / s
R797

axxess
20/10 Mbit / s
R805

Cool ideas
20/10 Mbit / s
R819

RSAWEB
40/20 Mbit / s
R895

Afrihost
40/20 Mbit / s
R917

axxess
40/20 Mbit / s
R935

supersonic
40/20 Mbit / s
R955

Cool ideas
40/20 Mbit / s
R999

Telkom
40/20 Mbit / s
R1,199

RSAWEB
100/50 Mbit / s
R1,095

Afrihost
100/50 Mbit / s
R1,117

axxess
100/50 Mbit / s
R1,135

supersonic
100/50 Mbit / s
R1,145

Cool ideas
100/50 Mbit / s
R1,199

Telkom
100/50 Mbit / s
R1499

RSAWEB
200/100 Mbit / s
R1, 395

Afrihost
200/100 Mbit / s
R1,497

Cool ideas
200/100 Mbit / s
R1499

axxess
200/100 Mbit / s
R1, 505

supersonic
200/100 Mbit / s
R1,549

Telkom
200/100 Mbit / s
R1,799

Crude fiber prices at Vumatel

Vumatel

ISP
package
New price

MWEB
10/10 Mbit / s
R679

supersonic
10/10 Mbit / s
R695

Afrihost
10/10 Mbit / s
R699

RSAWEB
10/10 Mbit / s
R699

axxess
10/10 Mbit / s
R705

Cool ideas
10/10 Mbit / s
R729

supersonic
20/20 Mbit / s
R845

RSAWEB
20/20 Mbit / s
R849

Afrihost
20/20 Mbit / s
R857

axxess
20/20 Mbit / s
R865

Cool ideas
20/20 Mbit / s
R929

MWEB
20/20 Mbit / s
R959

Telkom
20/20 Mbit / s
R1,008

RSAWEB
50/50 Mbit / s
R989

supersonic
50/50 Mbit / s
R995

Cool ideas
50/50 Mbit / s
R1,049

Afrihost
50/50 Mbit / s
R1.067

axxess
50/50 Mbit / s
R1,075

MWEB
50/50 Mbit / s
R1,169

Telkom
50/50 Mbit / s
R1,614

RSAWEB
100/100 Mbit / s
R1,139

supersonic
100/100 Mbit / s
R1,195

Afrihost
100/100 Mbit / s
R1,197

Cool ideas
100/100 Mbit / s
R1,199

axxess
100/100 Mbit / s
R1, 205

MWEB
100/100 Mbit / s
R1,369

Telkom
100/100 Mbit / s
R2,219

RSAWEB
200 / 200Mbps
R1,249

Afrihost
200 / 200Mbps
R1,447

axxess
200 / 200Mbps
R1, 455

Cool ideas
200 / 200Mbps
R1499

MWEB
200 / 200Mbps
R1,519

supersonic
200 / 200Mbps
R1,549

axxess
1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s
R1, 495

Afrihost
1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s
R1,497

Cool ideas
1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s
R1499

supersonic
1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s
R2,599

Read now: Price increases for Cool Ideas fibers at Openserve and Vumatel

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here