Unlimited Fiber Prices From Top ISPs – Here Are The Best Deals

Cool Ideas has recently increased fiber prices in the Openserve and Vumatel networks. These price changes will take effect on March 1, 2020.
The price hikes due to Cool Ideas followed an announcement from Vumatel to increase wholesale prices for its entry-level fiber products.
Vumatel explained that the unloading and the increased maintenance costs forced the company to increase the prices of some of its products.
Openserve’s high IP Connect (IPC) costs also put financial pressure on ISPs that offer their customers unlimited products.
ISPs are forced to purchase Openserve’s IP Connect bandwidth as this is the only way to provide the Internet over the company’s ADSL, VDSL, or fiber networks.
Many ISPs are losing OpenServe products due to the high price for this bandwidth and the increasing use of data by uncapped fiber customers.
While Cool Ideas announced price adjustments to address Vumatel’s price increases and Openserve’s high IPC prices, other ISPs are still considering what to do.
ISPs that MyBroadband spoke to said that it is becoming increasingly difficult to absorb the increased costs, especially if they already subsidize a free router and installation.
Announcements from these ISPs regarding possible price changes are expected in the next three weeks.
ISP Uncapped Fiber Price Comparison
The tables below provide an overview of the uncapped fiber prices of well-known ISPs in the Openserve and Vumatel networks.
Crude fiber prices at Openserve
Open Serve
ISP
package
New price
RSAWEB
10/5 Mbit / s
R595
Cool ideas
10/5 Mbit / s
R599
supersonic
10/5 Mbit / s
R645
axxess
10/5 Mbit / s
R645
Telkom
10/5 Mbit / s
R649
Afrihost
10/5 Mbit / s
R667
Telkom
20/10 Mbit / s
R699
RSAWEB
20/10 Mbit / s
R795
supersonic
20/10 Mbit / s
R795
Afrihost
20/10 Mbit / s
R797
axxess
20/10 Mbit / s
R805
Cool ideas
20/10 Mbit / s
R819
RSAWEB
40/20 Mbit / s
R895
Afrihost
40/20 Mbit / s
R917
axxess
40/20 Mbit / s
R935
supersonic
40/20 Mbit / s
R955
Cool ideas
40/20 Mbit / s
R999
Telkom
40/20 Mbit / s
R1,199
RSAWEB
100/50 Mbit / s
R1,095
Afrihost
100/50 Mbit / s
R1,117
axxess
100/50 Mbit / s
R1,135
supersonic
100/50 Mbit / s
R1,145
Cool ideas
100/50 Mbit / s
R1,199
Telkom
100/50 Mbit / s
R1499
RSAWEB
200/100 Mbit / s
R1, 395
Afrihost
200/100 Mbit / s
R1,497
Cool ideas
200/100 Mbit / s
R1499
axxess
200/100 Mbit / s
R1, 505
supersonic
200/100 Mbit / s
R1,549
Telkom
200/100 Mbit / s
R1,799
Crude fiber prices at Vumatel
Vumatel
ISP
package
New price
MWEB
10/10 Mbit / s
R679
supersonic
10/10 Mbit / s
R695
Afrihost
10/10 Mbit / s
R699
RSAWEB
10/10 Mbit / s
R699
axxess
10/10 Mbit / s
R705
Cool ideas
10/10 Mbit / s
R729
supersonic
20/20 Mbit / s
R845
RSAWEB
20/20 Mbit / s
R849
Afrihost
20/20 Mbit / s
R857
axxess
20/20 Mbit / s
R865
Cool ideas
20/20 Mbit / s
R929
MWEB
20/20 Mbit / s
R959
Telkom
20/20 Mbit / s
R1,008
RSAWEB
50/50 Mbit / s
R989
supersonic
50/50 Mbit / s
R995
Cool ideas
50/50 Mbit / s
R1,049
Afrihost
50/50 Mbit / s
R1.067
axxess
50/50 Mbit / s
R1,075
MWEB
50/50 Mbit / s
R1,169
Telkom
50/50 Mbit / s
R1,614
RSAWEB
100/100 Mbit / s
R1,139
supersonic
100/100 Mbit / s
R1,195
Afrihost
100/100 Mbit / s
R1,197
Cool ideas
100/100 Mbit / s
R1,199
axxess
100/100 Mbit / s
R1, 205
MWEB
100/100 Mbit / s
R1,369
Telkom
100/100 Mbit / s
R2,219
RSAWEB
200 / 200Mbps
R1,249
Afrihost
200 / 200Mbps
R1,447
axxess
200 / 200Mbps
R1, 455
Cool ideas
200 / 200Mbps
R1499
MWEB
200 / 200Mbps
R1,519
supersonic
200 / 200Mbps
R1,549
axxess
1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s
R1, 495
Afrihost
1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s
R1,497
Cool ideas
1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s
R1499
supersonic
1 Gbit / s / 100 Mbit / s
R2,599
