Doctor Octopus

Monica Grady, the chancellor at Liverpool Hope University in the UK, says there is probably an advanced extraterrestrial life on Jupiter’s moon Europe, according to a recent statement.

“If anything is on Mars, it’s probably very small – bacteria,” she said. “But I think we have a better chance of having slightly higher forms of life on Europe, perhaps comparable to the intelligence of an octopus.”

Great tentacle

Grady believes that creatures can live in icy oceans under a hard layer of ice that is 15 miles thick on the icy moon of Jupiter.

Scientists have long suspected the existence of these deep underground oceans on Europe – and perhaps even life. NASA announced in August that it will complete the latest designs for a Europe-bound spaceship called Europe Clipper, which is looking for signs of life.

Under the sea

Regarding the existence of other human-like aliens in our own solar system, Grady is not optimistic.

“I’m pretty sure we are all on our level of intelligence in this planetary system,” she said. “And even if there are octopuses on Europe, that is no reason to destroy our planet.”

